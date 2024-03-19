The Big Picture The new villain for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will be scarier than A from Season 1.

Season 2, titled Summer School, will pick up where Season 1 left off, with a slasher spin on the story.

The show will bring back the original liars and introduce new cast members, setting up dangerous adventures.

The villain for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School has been revealed ahead of the show’s anticipated return for Season 2 on Max in spring 2024. The show’s first season, titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin wrapped up in 2022 and was renewed for Season 2 the same year. After some delays in filming due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, we have finally gotten a sneak peek of what lies ahead for this new generation of liars via Cosmopolitan.

With Archie Waters (Travis Patton), the main antagonist of the first season, gone, the show has a new villain who might be connected to him. According to the show’s co-creator Lindsay Calhoon, this new villain is determined to test every one of the girls. While she didn’t reveal much, she did spill the beans on the villain being a “female figure of horror” who feels “apocalyptic and terrifying.” The creator wanted Season 2 to draw heavy inspiration from slasher flicks like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The first-look images feature the brand-new villain in the same costume as Archie Waters, but in the words of co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, they wanted to make sure that this new villain was scarier than A was in Pretty Little Liars Season 1. The new villain will allegedly go by the moniker “Bloody Rose,” hinting at the fact that she might be Rose Waters, Archie’s mom.

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Season 2 Might Have a Different Title, But The Story Remains the Same

According to Aguirre-Sacasa, Summer School will start directly where Season 1 left off before jumping to the summer. For those of you who don’t remember, in the first season of the Pretty Little Liars spin-off, a group of teenagers in the town of Millwood has to pay the price for their mothers’ past mistakes. Pretty Little Liars Season 2 is set to pick up with Imogen (Bailee Maddison), and Tabby (Chandler Kinney) unwrapping Christmas presents with Tabby’s mom before receiving a cryptic phone call that sets the tone for the rest of the season.

Just like Season 1, Summer School will also put a slasher spin on the Pretty Little Liars universe and will tap into the horror elements of the story — which will be much more intense than what we saw in the 2010 original featuring Lucy Hale. Mouse (Malia Pyles) and Jordan (Jordan Gonzalez) are set to be the power couple of the show in Season 2. We’ll probably see them taking on dangerous and scary adventures as Mouse becomes obsessed with Archie Waters and his family. The show is also bringing back all of the liars including Zaria and Maia Reficco’s characters Faran and Noa, respectively.

In addition to the liars, Lea Salonga, Elena Goode, and Sharon Leal are also set to reprise their roles as the parents. One more familiar face making a comeback is Annabeth Gish, who played Dr. Sullivan in the original show! But you can expect a bunch of new cast members to make appearances too, with the writers giving the liars summer jobs and some brand-new romances.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is expected to return later this year. The exact release date of Season 2, however, has yet not been announced.

