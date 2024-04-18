The Big Picture Get ready for a cruel summer in Milwood as Pretty Little Liars: Summer School ups its horror game with a new slasher villain, Bloody Rose.

The spin-off series pays homage to classic slashers like Halloween and I Know What You Did Last Summer, delivering atmosphere and fun character dynamics.

The premiere date is set for Thursday, May 9, 2024, with eight episodes full of thrilling callbacks to horror classics.

As we get closer to the summer months, we’re also getting closer to seeing some of our favorite streaming shows return. If you’re a horror fan, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is most likely at the top of your highly anticipated list. Now, as the Max Pretty Little Liars spin-off’s May premiere date looms, its Season 2 trailer teases it's going to be one cruel summer for Milwood.

The new footage catches fans back up with Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), and the rest of the Milwood gang as they are still reeling from the aftermath of “A”. The slasher villain who was after these high schoolers because of their parents' dark past is now on death row. However, that experience has caused everyone's grades to slip and, if they want to ever see junior year, they all have to complete summer school. That sounds easy enough, but “A” isn’t the only twisted soul in town, as a new dark figure known as “Bloody Rose” will be terrorizing our Final Girls this season. Like Season 1, Summer School is diving deep into slasher horror history and is already showcasing a ton of haunting shots/images that are sure to haunt fans until the school bells start ringing this fall.

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Has Upped Its Horror Game

Close

While the original Pretty Little Liars was known for its thrills and shocking plot twists, the spin-off, subtitled Original Sins in its first season, was a horror fan's dream come true. It was arguably all the better for it as the series became a love-letter to genre classics like Halloween, Prom Night, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The latter of which is probably going to play an even more thematic influence on this upcoming season. There was a lot of skepticism when the series first debuted, but it brought its scary “A” game with some thick atmosphere, fun character dynamics, and an ensemble cast whose chemistry effortlessly had you on the edge of your seat. This made it one of the best horror seasons on television of the last decade. That’s why it’s going to be exciting to see how Summer School is going to raise the stacks. Especially since the season seems to be taking a page out of previously mentioned slashers like Prom Night with “Bloody Rose” having a mysterious connection to our core cast’s past rather than their parents.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is premiering on Max on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The season will consist of eight episodes with most of the titles being a reference to slasher’s past, like “Friday the 13th” and “When a Stranger Calls Back”. You can view the full trailer for Summer School below. Season 1 is streaming on Max in the U.S.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart; now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls, a brand-new set of Little Liars, find themselves tormented by an unknown 'A'ssailant. Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, & Lindsay Calhoon Bring Cast Bailee Madison , Mallory Bechtel , Sharon Leal Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Sequel Pretty Little Liars Network HBO Max Streaming Service(s) Max

Watch on Max