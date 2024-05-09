The Liars will be back shortly with the return of the Pretty Little Liars reboot, originally known as Original Sin and now called Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. The announcement that the show was renewed was exciting for fans of the suspenseful franchise, who had already seen two spin-offs of the OG series getting canceled. The Max original has Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, and Malia Pyles reprising their roles as Imogen, Noa, Tabby, and Mouse for this new batch of episodes. According to Collider's own Samantha Graves in her review, Season 2 "is a polished, well-thought-out sequel to Original Sin that proves its titular Liars are not to be messed with." Read on to find out when the series' next chapter will arrive on streaming.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

After Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered in July 2022, its captivating horror storyline had fans wondering if the show would get picked up for Season 2. Gladly, the news came in September, followed by an announcement that the series would be under a different title for its next batch of episodes. Now entitled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, a name that fits the plot for Season 2, the PLL reboot will be releasing its first two episodes this Thursday, May 9.

Is 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Streaming Online?

As you might've guessed, the series will be streaming exclusively on Max. The streaming platform has become a home for several women-led shows, including The Girls on the Bus and The Sex Lives of College Girls. With so much programming geared toward women's stories and female friendships, it seems nothing but perfect for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School to be part of Max's catalog. In case you aren't a subscriber yet, here are a few plans to consider:

With ads: This option costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for access to all the content on the platform, with ads showing up sporadically. Only two devices can use an account at once.

Ad-free: This plan costs $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year. It is free from ads and grants subscribers full access to Max originals and other films and TV shows available on the streaming service. Like the with ads option, only two devices are allowed to use the account at a time. There is also the opportunity to download up to 30 titles (whether they are films or TV show episodes) and watch them on the go.

Ultimate ad-free: Similar to the previous plan, this one also does not contain ads and gives all access to Max's catalog, but at a higher price. For $19.99 per month or 199.99 per year, subscribers are able to watch content from four different devices at a time at a higher resolution than the other plans. They can also download up to 100 titles to watch on the go.

What Is the 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Episode Schedule?

Although the first two episodes of the series will be out this week, the rest of the season will be released weekly. There will be new chapters of the show from May 9 to June 20, so fans will be well-accompanied from this month to the next. Here is when each episode will be dropping on Max:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 May 9, 2024 Episode 2 May 9, 2024 Episode 3 May 16, 2024 Episode 4 May 23, 2024 Episode 5 May 30, 2024 Episode 6 June 6, 2024 Episode 7 June 13, 2024 Episode 8 June 20, 2024

Watch the 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' Trailer

The official trailer for Season 2 came out on April 18, 2024, featuring the signature jump scares and thrill of Original Sin. It starts off with all five girls sitting across from Dr. Sullivan (Annabeth Guish) as she reassures them that they are now safe from 'A', who is on death row. Although it seems like that isn't quite true by the looks of that brief moment that Tabby opens her locker and sees the serial killer's mask, there is another daunting matter on the liars' minds. With the amount of absences that they garnered during Season 1, the girls are notified by their new principal that they won't be able to spend the summer break the way they were hoping to. The characters will instead have to attend summer school in order to advance to junior year. Studying for a few hours in the morning and working part-time for the rest of the day, the girls enjoy some time off from being chased and stalked by 'A'. At least for a little while. As Rose Waters begins to lurk around leaving creepy messages for each of them, the protagonists team up to try to track her down before she comes after them with a knife.

What Is 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' About?

Here is the synopsis for the next chapter of the PLL reboot, according to Deadline:

Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

Where Can You Watch the Other 'Pretty Little Liars' TV Shows

Before Pretty Little Liars: Summer School came to fruition, the OG show garnered a cult-like following for years. The popularity then led the creators behind the series to create two spin-offs featuring some of the OG cast reprising their iconic roles. In case you are hoping to rewatch Pretty Little Liars or see the other PLL-related shows while catching up with new episodes of the reboot, here is where you can revisit them.

Pretty Little Liars (2010)

The franchise began with this Freeform original, which was based on Sara Shephard's best-selling book series. In Pretty Little Liars, four teenage girls begin to receive anonymous messages from 'A' right after their mutual friend Alison (Sasha Pieterse) goes missing. Without her, Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Emily (Shay Mitchell), and Spencer (Troian Bellisario) are no longer as close to one another as before. Yet, the messages that each of them receives threaten to expose some of their deepest and darkest secrets, which forces the girls to reunite in a quest for the person behind 'A'. The series is filled with dramatic moments and cliffhangers, which really sparked a lot of fan discourse online when it was on. Now, its seven seasons are available to stream on both Max and Hulu.

Ravenswood (2013)

While PLL was still airing, the franchise's first spin-off premiered on ABC Family. Ravenswood had a murkier production look in comparison to the OG show, but it still featured the suspense of its predecessor. Centered on Caleb Rivers (a PLL character played by Tyler Backburn), the series was set in a town near Rosewood, which harbored a dark past. Although Caleb was initially just passing by to help his girlfriend Hanna (Benson), he decides to stay in Ravenswood a while longer after he and his new friend Miranda (Nicole Gale Anderson) see photos and graves with their names on it. Although the spin-off was short-lived, it is a quick binge for those wanting more PLL content as they wait for new episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (2019)

After Ravenswood, the PLL universe continued to expand as Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists came out in 2019. The series continued from where the OG show left off, with Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprising their roles as Alison and Mona. The two are now living in Oregon and working at Beacon Heights University, a campus filled with overachievers whose striving for perfection ends up in murder. The series also included well-known cast members like Sofia Carson and Eli Brown. However, like Ravenswood, this spin-off only lasted for a season. It is currently unavailable on streaming, but you can purchase Season 1 on Amazon.

