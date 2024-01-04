The Big Picture The reveal of CeCe as "Big A" in Pretty Little Liars Season 6 was a major letdown after years of build-up and did not provide a satisfying conclusion to the story.

The episode also delivered frustrating answers to ongoing plot threads and introduced plot holes that contradicted previous episodes.

The reveal of CeCe's backstory required many liberties and leaps that ruined the overarching mystery of the show.

For seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), and Emily (Shay Mitchell) were stalked, hunted, tortured, and otherwise harmed by a nefarious hooded figure operating under the moniker “A” (or A.D. in the flash-forward episodes). Of course, this started with the supposed death of their best friend and Rosewood’s resident mean girl Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), who eventually returned, very much alive, to a town forever changed and an enemy more dangerous than ever. Many agree that the quality of the series took a dive in the later seasons, particularly after the five-year flash-forward began (which this writer admittedly loved), and that the series finale — in which Spencer’s long-lost evil twin sister Alex is revealed as the final villain — is the worst episode of the show. However, while the finale certainly has its issues, there’s one episode that’s worse: “Game Over, Charles” (Season 6, Episode 10).

The Reveal of 'Pretty Little Liars' Villain "Big A" Didn’t Work

With so many turns in the story throughout all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, and ultimately three baddies under the hood/mask — not to mention the many smaller villains along the way, like Noel (Brant Daugherty) and Jenna (Tammin Sursok) — it was inevitable there would be major plot holes when the mysteries were finally solved. That said, it was still hard to grapple and make peace with the number of plot holes that were created when the series finally revealed CeCe Drake (Vanessa Ray) a.k.a. Charlotte DiLaurentis as its second Big Bad “A” mid-way through Pretty Little Liars Season 6.

While some may argue that Alex’s reveal was worse, particularly because she didn’t technically exist until the finale episode, CeCe’s reveal was infinitely worse, as it was a major letdown after so many years, seasons, and episodes building up to what should have been a grand and enlightening reveal where everything suddenly clicked into place for the audience.

CeCe's Reveal Delivered a Weak Narrative in 'Pretty Little Liars' Season 6

As long as fans waited for the reveal of who stole the “A game” from the devious Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish), we waited even longer to find out what really happened to Alison on that consequential Labor Day evening where Pretty Little Liars began — especially after the Season 4 finale promised answers, only to answer virtually nothing, introducing even more questions. As such, CeCe’s reveal had to finally tell the whole story, and it was nothing if not disappointing.

Through flashbacks, as Alison and CeCe chat in Radley while the other girls watch from some ridiculous and unbelievable high-tech bunker that CeCe created to stalk them, we learn that CeCe had been the one to hit Alison over the head with a rock. She thought Alison was Bethany Young from behind, whom CeCe had a tense relationship with after years together in Radley Sanitarium. Upon discovering it was Alison, Jessica (Andrea Parker) buried one daughter (alive) to save the other. Meaning, in short, that everything that happened to Alison — and, by extension, the other girls — was coincidental, not a direct result of Alison’s terrible behavior or many secrets that she held over others.

In addition to this, the episode also delivers very frustrating answers to other ongoing threads introduced in previous episodes (even seasons beforehand). While we learn why Bethany was at the DiLaurentis’ house, in order to be buried alive in their backyard, the series lazily reveals that Mona was the one who hit Bethany with a rock before Melissa (Torrey DeVitto) buried her because Mona believed Bethany was Alison, and she was in a daze. Once again, the series pins something on Mona because it’s convenient, undoing parts of her growth with little regard to that aspect of it. CeCe also reveals Bethany killed Marion (Meg Register), though this creates another plot hole because it happened before CeCe was even a teenager, meaning Toby (Keegan Allen) was even younger and contradicts flashbacks we had previously seen of Marion. Oh, and lest we forget the most disappointing and infuriating reveal of all: Sara Harvey (Dre Davis) as Red Coat.

The One Aspect of CeCe's Reveal That Somewhat Worked Later Fell Apart

Close

The one part of the reveal that worked is Jessica burying Alison to save CeCe. From the perspective of a mother, she thought Alison was dead, as she apparently didn’t check her pulse before throwing her in a hole in the backyard, and didn’t want to lose her other daughter in jail. Except, we later come to see that Jessica didn’t care for CeCe nearly as much as her other children, which is why CeCe was locked away at Radley for so many years. We later discover that CeCe is the daughter of Jessica’s identical twin sister Mary Drake, whom she absolutely loathed and sought to torment in her own vindictive ways before Mary inevitably killed her and buried her in the Hastings’ backyard. So, CeCe wasn’t technically Jessica’s daughter, which is how we know Jessica viewed her based on how she wanted to protect her children from CeCe (as she says, in so many words, in CeCe’s flashbacks).

Truthfully, it’s hard to say that any reveal would have been fully satisfying after years of build-up and how high the stakes were after A literally trapped the girls in an underground dollhouse at the end of Pretty Little Liars Season 5. Plus, it's understandably very difficult to write a mystery like this. However, it could have been better and, at the very least, made something of the story we had watched for five and a half seasons prior. Instead, a sad coincidence made Alison flee town and pretend to be dead, causing the other four girls limitless trauma that continued to build afterward.

At least with Alex, in the series finale, this story hadn’t been building for too long, and it actually made some amount of sense. To explain CeCe being A, so many liberties and leaps had to be taken with what had come before to even try to make it work (which it clearly did not). CeCe’s entire character and backstory, which we explored in Pretty Little Liars Season 3 and 4, had to be changed. It created so many plot holes and effectively ruined the overarching mystery (and makes one groan repeatedly when trying to rewatch the show from the beginning all of these years later). So, no, the worst episode isn’t the series finale, though it would have been if the writers followed through on the alternate ending. The worst episode is the Season 6 mid-season finale, which failed in every way to deliver a satisfying conclusion to a years-long story that captivated the world.

