Well, it was Pretty Smart and pretty short, all things considered. Netflix has officially axed the comedy series after only one season, according to a report from TVLine.

Pretty Smart originally premiered on Netflix on October 8 of last year. The series followed Chelsea — played by Emily Osment of Hannah Montana fame — a recent Harvard graduate and aspiring novelist who finds herself down on her luck and forced to move in with her free-spirited sister Claire (Olivia Macklin) and her hodgepodge group of roommates.

In unfortunate Netflix fashion, the first (and final) season ended on a cliffhanger, with Chelsea and Claire's ex, Grant, preparing to let Claire know of their blossoming romance. Meanwhile, Claire dumped her boyfriend to attempt to rekindle her relationship with Grant. Alas, how this family affair would have played out will never be known. However, the power of imagination is endless, so fans of the series can now muster up a solution to this acute love triangle that fits their fantasy.

The news comes after Osment was promoted to a series regular for Season 6 of the CBS series Young Sheldon. Osment joined the series in its fifth season playing Mandy McAllister, a woman in her late twenty's who discovers that she is pregnant with Sheldon's older brother Georgie's baby. Besides the usual drama of an unplanned pregnancy, Mandy has to then deal with the fact that Georgie lied to her about his age which, by the way, is seventeen.

Though the news of Pretty Smart's cancellation followed shortly after news of Osment's promotion to series regular on Young Sheldon, there is no indication that the two pieces of news are related. Pretty Smart was created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand. They also executive produce alongside Kourtney Kang, Jim Brandon, Brian Singleton, and Pamela Fryman.

Upon its release last year, Pretty Smart received mixed reviews from critics. However, considering the series only had one season under its belt, it's impossible to say how the series would have evolved.

Season 1 of Pretty Smart is still available to stream on Netflix and you can catch Osment on Young Sheldon.

