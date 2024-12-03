Next year marks the 35th anniversary of Pretty Woman, the romantic comedy that not only defined the careers of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts but also became a cornerstone of pop culture. The film was more than just a box office smash when it was released in 1990, it became a phenomenon that is just as relevant and charming now as it was back then. The chemistry between Gere’s suave businessman Edward Lewis and Roberts’ effervescent escort Vivian Ward was off the charts as audiences bought into the romance between the two who couldn't have been further apart, and the legacy of the movie has been helped by fabulously quotable lines, iconic soundtrack and one of the best shopping montages ever filmed.

In fact, the film's staying power has transcended generations, reaching audiences who were far too young to understand its nuances when they first watched it — a fact Gere himself finds both amusing and a little alarming. Speaking to Collider's Tania Hussain while promoting his upcoming role in the Paramount+ series The Agency, Hussain told Gere that she had first seen Pretty Woman at the tender age of five or six and promptly told their kindergarten teacher about her love for the movie. His reaction was classic Gere: “You were too young! It was about a hooker!” he exclaimed with a laugh. As wild as that is though, it does underscore how a story that, in different hands, could have come across a lot more seedy than it does, but instead has turned into a family film.

When asked about the film’s enduring appeal and its upcoming milestone, Gere admitted that none of the cast or crew had anticipated Pretty Woman would become the cultural juggernaut it is today.

“I don’t think any of us knew it was going to be part of the zeitgeist of the universe when we were making it. I mean, we came to work hard and do the best work we could do, and we had a wonderful time.”

Garry Marshall Was The Heart and Soul of 'Pretty Woman'

Gere credits much of the film’s charm and longevity to its late director, Garry Marshall, who passed away in 2016. “Garry was the director and really wrote most of it himself, too. Garry passed away, I think it was two years ago now, and it was a great loss because he was a wonderful filmmaker, but he was a wonderful man,” Gere said.

The actor described how Marshall’s “heart and charm and generosity of spirit” could be felt in every second of the movie. “Julia and I were just kind of in the jet stream of Garry when we made the film. We had a great time, and I think Julia and I, and everyone else, are surprised and delighted that it’s become part of almost everyone’s consciousness at this point.”

