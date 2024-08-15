The Big Picture Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere is now a top 5 movie on Max, with a 65% critic score.

Writer J.F. Lawton's most famous work is Pretty Woman, directed by Garry Marshall, who passed away in 2016.

Other popular movies on Max include Beetlejuice, House of the Dragon, Sherlock Holmes, and Knox Goes Away.

One of the most influential romantic comedies of all-time is finding success on Max now more than 30 years after its release. Pretty Woman, the 1990 classic rom-com starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, has officially infiltrated the top 10 most popular movie chart on Max, sitting in the #5 spot. Pretty Woman falls just short of both Grown Ups movies, which have been enjoying an extended stay in the Max top 5 for several weeks now, and Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law's procedural team-up, Sherlock Holmes. Meanwhile, Pretty Woman finishes ahead of other movies in the Max top 10 like Hercules, which sees The Rock take on the role of the titular Greek demigod, and How to Train Your Dragon, the animated film with a live-action adaptation on the way. Pretty Woman currently sits at a 65% score from critics and a 68% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pretty Woman was written by J.F. Lawton, and it is still viewed as his most famous work to this day. His other notable projects include Under Siege, the action-thriller starring Steven Seagal and Tommy Lee Jones, Chain Reaction, the sci-fi action film starring Keanu Reeves and Morgan Freeman, and DOA: Dead or Alive, the martial arts mystery thriller starring Jaime Pressly and Devon Aoki. Pretty Woman was directed by Garry Marshall, who sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 81. He also played a small role as the Bum Tour Guide in the film, and worked with talented performers such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Aniston, and Lindsay Lohan on various projects throughout his career.

What Else Is Popular to Stream on Max?

The 1988 classic comedy horror film starring Michael Keaton, Beetlejuice is making waves on Max before the sequel releases in theaters next month. The Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon is also maintaining a spot in the Max top 10, with movies like Sherlock Holmes and Rio also stealing the spotlight. Keaton even has another movie in the Max top 10, Knox Goes Away, which was released earlier this year in March. Rounding out the top 10 most popular movies on Max are Jaws and Hercules, with the Kit Harington-led Industry also squeezing into the top 10 for TV shows.

Pretty Woman stars Julia Roberts and Richard Gere and was written by J.F. Lawton and directed by Garry Marshall. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Pretty Woman on Max.

Pretty Woman Directed by Gary Marshall, Pretty Woman stars Julia Roberts and Richard Gere as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis. Lewis is a wealthy New York businessman who hires Hollywood sex worker Ward to accompany him during his stay in Los Angeles. Initially wary of each other, the couple's relationship grows steadily deeper over Lewis' stay, causing Ward to begin to rethink her career path. Release Date March 23, 1990 Director Garry Marshall Cast Richard Gere , Julia Roberts , Ralph Bellamy , Jason Alexander , Laura San Giacomo , alex hyde-white Runtime 119 mins Writers J.F. Lawton Studio Touchstone Pictures Expand

