There are a lot of movies considered to be classics that simply can’t be presented in the same way today. While it might not be number one on the list, no one would be surprised if Garry Marshall’s 1990 rom-com, Pretty Woman, would be up there in the Top 10. Starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the film is a little bit (maybe a lotta bit) out of touch with the world 35 years in the future, but it’s still a classic that deserves to get a few views during the most romantic month of all. Right now, audiences in the mood for a little not-so-politically correct romance can head over to Max where Pretty Woman is streaming and celebrate Valentine’s Day with an iconic duo.

Edward (Gere) is a wealthy businessman who’s looking to blow off a little steam following a party in Los Angeles. He ends up in the city’s red-light district where he meets an escort named Vivian (Roberts), who accompanies him to his hotel for the night on business. The pair connect on a deeper level during their first night together and Edward asks Vivian if she’ll stay with him throughout the week — an offer that she agrees to. Throughout the next several days, Vivian and Edward get to know one another better and better, all while their intense societal differences shine through. Will their relationship survive or will their incredibly contrasting lives tear them apart?

‘Pretty Woman’s Record Breaking Box Office Run

Close

Joining the two leading stars in Pretty Woman’s ensemble is a lineup that includes Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Ralph Bellamy (Trading Places), Héctor Elizondo (The Princess Diaries), and Laura San Giacomo (Sex, Lies, and Videotape). With Gere and Roberts’ names attached to the production, and Happy Days-creator and revered director, Marshall, at the helm, audiences flocked to cinemas to see what would become one of the most classic rom-coms of all time. Quickly dousing the competition, Pretty Woman earned over $463 million at the box office against its $14 million production budget. But perhaps even more impressive is that it became Walt Disney Studios’ highest-grossing R-rated feature, a place it would hold until recently with the 2024 arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Of course, Pretty Woman wouldn’t be the last time that Gere and Roberts stole our hearts in rom-com style with their other fan-favorite feature, Runaway Bride, arriving nearly a decade later in 1999. The Marshall-helmed film served as a reunion for many members of Pretty Woman’s cast and went down as yet another iconic rom-com of the ‘90s.

Head over to Max now to stream Pretty Woman.