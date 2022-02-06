This February, Apple TV+ is going to the dogs. Based on the classic book series by Margret and H.A. Rey — best known as the creators behind Curious George — Pretzel and the Puppies follows a modern dog family led by stay-at-home pup Pretzel and hard-working mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery, as they work hard to raise their five Dachshund puppies. Being a parent is never easy, even (or especially) when you’re a dog. This pre-school-friendly animated series invites viewers young and old to em-bark on a fun animated adventure. Now, audiences can get their first look at this upcoming streaming series courtesy of a new, lively, and even musical trailer!

As seen in the trailer below, Mark Duplass and Nasim Pedrad lend their voices to the roles of Pretzel and Greta, respectively, while newcomers Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy, and Gracen Newton will be heard as their precious pups. Courtesy of the footage in this promotional teaser, we learn that this modern canine family is always looking for new and exciting ways to “make their bark” in the world. Therefore, Greta and Pretzel always encourage their kids to solve their own problems as best they can while also reminding them to “Get those PAWS UP!,” no matter what unique challenges are thrown their way.

Pretzel and the Puppies is expected to be both fun and informative, offering adolescent viewers the chance to experience educational entertainment that constantly enriches their minds while also keeping their undivided attention. The first season consists of eight episodes, per Apple TV+, and it’s safe to assume that the streaming service has high hopes for this new series, especially given their recent crop of animated favorites.

Hailing from HarperCollins Productions, this animated adaptation comes from showrunner Steve Altiere. It’s part of Apple TV+’s vibrant, ongoing effort to provide an abundance of family-friendly entertainment, which includes acclaimed series like El Deafo, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Helpsters, Get Rolling with Otis, Snoopy in Space, and Harriet to Spy, to only name a few.

Pretzel and the Puppies is not the first time Margret and H.A.’s works have been brought to the screen. We’ve seen several animated adaptations of Curious George in the past, including the 2006 feature film and the long-running PBS Kids series, which is now on Peacock. There was also talk of a live-action Curious George movie as well. It is the first time that Pretzel has been adapted to the screen, which is surprising since the children’s book series has had nearly as storied a history as its counterpart, particularly with the first book published back in 1944. Whether this new series allows Pretzel to have a similarly rich history as Curious George remains to be seen. For now, though, check out the trailer below:

