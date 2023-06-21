Prey brought us Amber Midthunder as Naru, a young woman from the Comanche Nation who very quickly had to learn how to fight off the Predator. You know, that giant alien man who even Arnold Schwarzenegger struggled with? Naru used her talent and skill to take him on and it breathed a new life into the franchise. Now, fans want to see more of Midthunder as Naru and more of the Prey story.

Our own Perri Nemiroff spoke with Midthunder about the film and asked about the future for Naru. At the end of Prey, she was alive but clearly on high alert for whether or not the Predators would return to her world and so Nemiroff asked Midthunder where she thought Naru was going to next. Would she be ready to train her people to take on the Predator if he were to return or would she want to just move on.

Musing on what could face Naru in the future, Midthunder said:

“That was always how I felt about it because, you know, the movie is such a journey that definitely as the character by the end it feels like — well, also, there’s the — I think that it does in part feel like that. I think it's a hope for the best, prepare for the worst kind of a situation. I think that it feels as though they're not gonna come back, but there are ultimately obviously all kinds of threats out there that are unforeseen. Even like the French fur trappers in that interaction and stuff like that, those are all discoveries of things that are out there that they had no idea about. So I think that it's not necessarily preparing for more predators or whatever; I think it's just there [are] unforeseen threats and we gotta be ready.”

We'd Love More Prey

With the Predator franchise as a whole, Prey was a nice fresh take on a story we've seen done time and time again. It put the power in Naru's hands and we saw a young woman fight back against the world telling her she couldn't do something while still being a story about the Predator taking on humankind. It did, in a lot of ways, make fans excited again for this world and a second movie with Midthunder as Naru would be amazing to see and unpack. And, from her response to Nemiroff, there are obviously still stories to be told in Naru's world and we'd love to see them all.

Check out the full interview with Midthunder below: