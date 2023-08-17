The Big Picture Prey, the surprising streaming hit of last year, is getting its own 4K UHD home media release, showcasing the potential for expanding the Predator franchise.

The movie follows Naru, who becomes a hunter in her community but must face unimaginable horrors when a Yautja arrives on Earth, putting her village in grave danger.

The 4K UHD release includes over two hours of bonus content, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and making of the latest Predator adventure.

One of the most surprising streaming hits of last year is receiving its own home media release, as 20th Century Studios has announced that Prey will be released in 4K UHD on October 3. Dan Trachtenberg's latest project functioned as a new beginning for the Predator franchise, more than four years after the studio tried to breathe new life into the franchise once more. Upon release, Prey received positive reviews from critics, establishing it as a promising prequel that could expand the lore of the dangerous alien creatures that have brought their war to our world.

In the 2022 thriller, Naru (Amber Midthunder) thinks that becoming a great hunter can be the best role she can fulfill within her community. The inspiration behind her dream came from seeing her brother being so good at taking down animals in order to provide the people around him with food and fur. During one fateful night, she sees strange lights in the sky, and she takes them as the sign she was waiting for to become a hunter officially. However, she could've never imagined the horrors those lights would bring with them, putting everyone in the village in grave danger.

A Yautja had arrived to Earth, and it wasn't going to let anything get in the ways of its thirst for blood. Without knowing what to do in the face of a deathly creature she had never encountered before, Naru knew she needed to come up with a plan fast in order to give her people a chance for survival. After a brutal battle that ended in the death of her brother, the protagonist of the story becomes more determined that ever to kick the monster out of her village and out of her planet. Using its own weapons against it, Maru was able to walk away victorious.

A New Look at the Making of Prey

The upcoming 4K UHD release of the movie will include over two hours of bonus content that wasn't seen on the internet when the project was originally released. Audiences will be able to take a look at the behind-the-scenes process the team went through in order to bring the latest Predator adventure to life. Practical and digital effects were used to tell Naru's story, as the new setting allowed creativity to flow in a franchise that has been around for decades. It's hard to keep anyone safe from the claws of a Yautja, but making a new chapter in the series looked like a lot of fun.

