For decades, the Predator franchise has struggled to stay relevant and exciting post-the original 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger led-movie. While the original has been beloved since it was released, Predator 2 made less money and struggled to find critical success on its own. Even though it has since seen new life as a cult classic, it didn't do much for the franchise as a whole. Predators would take the series in a completely new direction in 2010, which was mainly applauded among fans, while Shane Black's 2018 venture, The Predator, was a critically panned mess that, like Terminator: Dark Fate the following year, crashed and burned upon the initial release. And this isn't even to mention the Alien vs. Predator movies, which are actually a lot more fun than some of the other Predator and Alien installments.

However, with the most recent Predator prequel, Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg, known previously for his work on 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Boys, would reinterpret the traditional Predator story into something completely different for the franchise, all the while keeping the traditional traits and trademarks associated with your standard Predator flick. Unlike the other installments, Prey takes place hundreds of years in the past and serves as a prequel rather than another standalone sequel, namely exploring the world that would eventually lead to the first two films especially. While prequels often have a tendency to be pretty hit-or-miss, Prey is one of the few instances where a prequel story serves the franchise just as well as the original. In the opinion of some, Prey is actually the best that the Predator series has to offer, and while it may be a stretch to say that it's the best Predator film out there, it's not too far off.

Naturally, Prey ties into the other films, using similar plot devices, vocabulary, and tropes as seen in Schwarzenegger's Predator, as well as a specific flintlock pistol seen in Predator 2, which reminds us that this is a prequel to those eventual stories. This is the same universe, there's no denying that, but unlike other franchise films like Jurassic World Dominion or insert-the-latest MCU-installment-here, it doesn't try to shove the greater world down your throat. Despite the quick franchise nods (which the movie has very few of, by the way), Prey manages to set itself apart in more ways than one. Besides not being called some variation of "Predator-fill-in-the-blank" (a smart decision as Prey should be considered a compliment piece to the franchise) Prey's story and setting make it clear from the get-go that this is not your father's Predator flick, and that's a good thing. Breathing fresh life into the lungs of a franchise that has been struggling for decades, Prey has done here what franchises like The Terminator should have done years ago: it went back to its roots to tell a new story that doesn't dishonor what came before.

There are a plethora of reasons that Prey is a fine addition to the overall Predator mythology, but possibly the most significant is that it doesn't just focus on the Predator itself, but rather explores a different historical context than our own. A human context. While the Predator films have always focused on human survival and the instincts surrounding that, only Prey takes this premise further back than the present in which the film was released, and separates it from our modern American context. Set in 1719, the movie focuses in on a tribe of Comanche warriors — specifically, a young woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder) — as they're stalked and hunted by a feral Yautja (Predator) across the Great Plains, searching for the perfect kill. This setting takes away all the comforts of modern society and technology (including firearms as we now know them) and strips our heroes down to nothing as they face this terrifying creature.

Like some of the most authentic westerns, Prey dives into the daily minutia of traditional Comanche living, namely exploring the warrior-driven honor culture that ruled it. This is, of course, what drives Naru to hunt down her own lion first, only to eventually set her sights on the invisible Predator, a being she initially believes to be associated with the mythical Thunderbird. This is not a story you'd traditionally see told in a science-fiction series like this one, yet Prey makes it a point to focus closely on Naru and her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) and explain their context as hunter/gatherers within the tribe. They aren't cops, soldiers, or mercenaries, they're people trying to survive a harsh and ever-changing world. Unlike many modern protagonists who seem to have everything going for them right off the bat (looking at you Star Wars), Naru (like the best Predator heroes before her) works her way up to becoming a skilled and thoughtful hunter, using her wits and cleverness to defeat the alien warrior rather than brute strength. She knows she can't defeat the beast on her own, and she knows that it physically outmatches her in every way, yet she uses her mind to outmaneuver the Yautja's muscle.

This tribal idea of coming to planet Earth to hunt and kill the biggest opponent they can is something that the Yautja have been doing for hundreds of thousands of years, at least if Alien vs. Predator is to be believed. This rite of passage perfectly fits in with Prey's narrative and Naru's drive to be seen as an equal in a tribe that doesn't take her seriously. Even when she messes up - and she often does - she still fights to prove herself, just as the Predator fights through Comanche and French fur traders alike across the vast Calgary landscape. Exploring these complex themes, which are only ever talked about within the Western genre, Prey is more than a sci-fi thriller but a historical epic; one that, of course, adds alien hunters to an otherwise realistic world. What's interesting is that the sci-fi elements of the Predator itself don't at all distract from the classically western tone, making the movie at times feel more like The Revenant than The Predator.

Not only does Prey break Indigenous barriers, but it does so while hinting at the possibility of us seeing more stories like this in the future. While the end credits show a tribal hide painting that teases the arrival of three Yautja ships descending on the Comanche tribe, the most potential for a Prey sequel is the possibility of seeing other tribes, tongues, and cultures from across human history tackle a Predator of their own. Being able to explore the peoples and cultures of places like Ancient Egypt, the greater Mongolian Empire, first century Rome, or even the Aboriginals who made their home in the Australian outback, would continue to spark new life into the Predator franchise by telling distinctly human stories with a sci-fi twist.

Whether 20th Century Studios decides to continue in this direction, or play the safe route and make a direct sequel to Prey, remains to be seen, but there's certainly lots of potential to continue to tell new and intriguing stories set in the Predator universe. Because of Prey's success, there’s no doubt that there will be more Predator films in the future. If the series wishes to avoid extinction, it should absolutely adopt this standalone model, and accurately explore moments in our history as a species in future installments to keep from retelling the same old tale over and over.