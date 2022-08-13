There's no denying that Prey has become one of the biggest films in the Predator franchise. Not only has it received critical acclaim, but it's also the biggest debut for an original film or television series for Hulu. A large part of that success is due to the steady hand of director Dan Trachtenberg, who takes the film back to the basics that shaped the original Predator film. But it's only the latest in a series of films, including 10 Cloverfield Lane and the short film Portal - No Escape, that manage to revamp and reinvigorate their respective franchises.

With Prey, Trachtenberg decides to focus the story on the first time a Predator came to Earth, specifically in the year 1917. While other Predator films had hinted at the Predators visiting Earth at various points in time, this is the first time it's actually been shown on screen. And that's reflected in the Predator's design. Instead of the usual armor and weapons, the Predator walks around bare-chested, with a helmet that looks more like a bleached white skull than the silver armor its kind usually wears. Even its weapons have a more primal heft to them. There's a spear that transforms into a club and sword, there's a shield with an absurdly sharp edge, and in lieu of the trademark plasmacaster it carries a laser-guided crossbow. This has the effect of making the Predator actually feel like a hunter and emphasizes its otherworldly - and terrifying - nature.

RELATED: Get to the Choppa! Every 'Predator' Film, Ranked

Trachtenberg also brings his love of playing with different genres to the table. He often uses science fiction elements to craft a tightly paced thriller. The audience is kept guessing in 10 Cloverfield Lane whether Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is really safe from an apocalyptic event or if she's a prisoner subject to the whims of Howard Stambler (John Goodman). In No Escape, Chelle (Danielle Rayne) slowly starts to piece together the meaning behind the mysterious barcode on her neck as well as a way to escape the facility where she's being held. Prey is more in the vein of a sports film - at least, according to Trachtenberg. "It’s an underdog story, and I think that’s what sets it apart from the others," he said in an interview with Polygon. "The other Predator movies are following a slasher-movie genre template, and this movie is following more of a sports-movie template, and an adventure-movie template."

Indeed, Naru feels more like the heroine of a sports film than a horror film. Like Rocky Balboa or Rudy Ruettiger, she's an underdog who wants to prove herself. She gets a training montage where she transforms her tomahawk into a unique weapon by tying a rope to it, making it easier for her to retrieve it. And the skills she thought were useless - gathering and medicine - turn out to be key components in taking down the Predator, as she's able to mask herself from its infrared vision by hiding deep in the mud. Even the Predator is built like the antagonist of a sports film: it's large and ruthless and ends up being taken out by its own weapon. After all, what is hunting if not the ultimate sport?

In taking a stripped-down approach to Prey, Trachtenberg is also able to connect with what made the original Predator a success. The first Predator film is based on an inversion of expectations: what starts off as a "men on a mission" movie transforms into a science fiction/horror tale where highly trained mercenaries are being picked off by an invisible threat. Those same elements are present in Prey, as the Predator is shown to hunt a series of predatory animals that escalate in size before moving on to human prey. And like Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch, she has the chance to see the Predator's movements and determine how to beat it.

That stripped-down approach is also present in Trachtenberg's other films. 10 Cloverfield Lane holds off on its major reveal until the final act when Michelle discovers that there was an alien invasion; her fight to escape Harold is just as tense, if not tenser, than the one where she has to fight an alien invader. No Escape holds off on introducing the Portal Gun until the very end of the film and doesn't even see an appearance from the malevolent GLaDOS, instead showing us the dread of being trapped without escape. In an age where most franchise installments either bend over backward to stuff in references and homages to previous films (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) or attempt to change course but crash and burn due to previous installments being lackluster (Terminator: Dark Fate), Trachtenberg's approach is a breath of fresh air - and a playbook for other directors to pursue if they consider reviving a dormant franchise.