Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Prey.

Prey has managed to breathe new life into the Predator franchise, courtesy of Dan Trachtenberg's clever approach to the material and Amber Midthunder's stellar performance. It keeps the same bloody violence that's been a hallmark of previous Predator films, as well as a protagonist who struggles to outwit the alien hunter in Midthunder's Naru. And even more importantly, Prey takes a fresh approach by essentially serving as the story of the first time a Predator came to Earth to encounter humans. This has led to critical acclaim, and is extremely fitting given that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the original Predator film. But Prey has a surprising connection to another Predator film, and that connection is revealed toward the ending of the film.

Prey begins with Naru attempting to tag along with the hunters of her Comanche tribe in 1719. Only her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) is willing to listen, even teaching her hunting techniques; the rest of the tribe feels that she would be better suited to medicine and cooking. While hunting a deer one day, Naru witnesses a massive storm in the sky. This storm hides a Predator ship, with a Predator (Dane DiLiegro) soon descending from the stars. Slowly but surely, the Predator begins to hunt — starting by killing predators like snakes and wolves before brutally slaughtering a bear, which Naru witnesses.

Despite Naru's efforts to warn them, the members of her tribe fall to the Predator's superior weaponry. And as if that wasn't bad enough, she's captured by a group of French fur trappers. Those trappers also end up being slaughtered by the Predator, as their weaponry is no match for its armor and brute strength. Eventually, Naru manages to lure the Predator into a swamp and wounds it, then finally tricks it into killing itself with its laser sighted crossbow as she'd stolen its mask. That mask, in addition to making the Predator look even more fearsome, acted as a guidance system for its arrows. Victorious, Naru returns to her tribe with the Predator's head and is made the war chief.

Yet the credits tease that Naru, and the rest of her tribe, are in for the fight of their lives. Throughout the credits, paintings depict the events of the film, leading up to Naru's victory over the Predator. The final painting depicts even more Predator ships descending from the skies, implying that the other Predators will seek vengeance for their fallen brethren. If Trachtenberg and screenwriter Patrick Aison return for a sequel with Midthunder, the idea of Naru having to fend off multiple Predators could definitely make for great sequel fodder.

And as for the connection to the Predator mythology at large...well, that's revealed during Naru's encounter with the fur trappers. One of them, who is actually able to speak Comanche, agrees to spare Naru when the Predator strikes at their camp. He even gives her one of their flintlock pistols so that she can defend herself. Naru winds up never using the pistol, instead taking it to her tribe as a trophy. But eagle-eyed Predator fans will realize it as the same flintlock pistol from Predator 2. At the end of that film, Lieutenant Mike Harrigan (Danny Glover) was gifted the pistol by a group of Predators, as recognition of his triumph over one of their hunters. With the pistol now appearing in Prey, it's a clever way for Trachtenberg to pay homage to the previous Predator films while also staying true to the film's time period.

Prey is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.