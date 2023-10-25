One of the best sci-fi horror films of the decade thus far has been Prey from director Dan Trachtenberg. The prequel to the popular Predator franchise was released on Hulu in 2022 to much critical acclaim and finally came to physical media earlier this month. Now to add to all the excitement surrounding the Predator world, Sideshow Collectibles has unearthed their new Feral Predator Hot Toys figure based on Prey.

The one-sixth scale figure menacingly presents how Dane DiLiegro’s Predator looked in the prequel. Given that this was a story set 300 years in the past on the American frontier, the Predator’s technology is a bit more primitive, but still recognizable. The figure itself comes with interchangeable fangs, a sculpted lamellar skirt and ankle wrap, and an endless supply of weapons. This includes a shield, blades, batons, a spear gun with a spear, an LED-powered Predator mask, and a capsule backpack. Lastly, the figure’s display base is inspired by Naru’s campsite in the film.

Where’s 'Prey' Streaming?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Prey’s currently streaming on Hulu, but many film fans were happy to see the horror film preserved on physical media this month. The film received both a 4K and Blu-ray release with the former getting an additional gorgeous steelbook option with it. While that might not seem like a big deal, popular streaming films like Prey rarely escape their platforms. With places like Best Buy winding down their physical media sales, it’s now more important than ever to promote the preservation of physical media. Especially since Prey’s not only the best film in its series but instantly became one of the best sci-fi horror films of all time. Whether it was Trachtenberg’s breathtaking direction, Amber Midthunder’s brilliant performance, or the intense action set pieces that beautifully showcase the horrors of the American frontier, Prey’s a must-watch film. It’s simply an insanely powerful coming-of-age story with a focus on representation that needs to be celebrated.

Now that the Feral Predator has a Hot Toy, it’s time that Naru gets some love too. Horror fans need to recreate their epic battles, after all. However, until that time comes you can preview the Hot Toy Feral Predator down below and view other figures on their website.