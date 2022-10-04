To kick Spooky Season off right, we are thrilled to unveil an exclusive clip from Daniel Stamm's upcoming horror movie Prey for the Devil. The film follows Sister Ann, a nun with a troubled past and an affinity for the supernatural. In this new clip, Ann joins the boys club of men studying to become exorcists. While most exorcism movies tend to take place in the past, Prey for the Devil appears to be set in modern times and the film is decidedly taking aim at the fact that exorcism is, by and large, something exclusive to men.

Jaqueline Byers stars as Sister Ann and she brings a delightful charm to the role. In the new clip, her natural charisma bleeds through the habit and makes her a protagonist that you can easily root for. In previous trailers, it's clear that Ann isn't just seeking this life because she wants to — she's drawn to it by something that has been following her since her birth. Whether she was chosen by God or the Devil is something only time will tell. Her charm is a necessary shield as her presence makes a number of her colleagues uncomfortable and the priest leading the class takes care to remind everyone that she's simply there as an observer, making sure to add that layer of exclusion to her introduction.

Sister Ann will draw upon the horrors of her past as she fights to save the people around her that keep falling prey to the devil as she realizes that the demon possessing a young girl is the same one that consumed her mother. Try as she might, Ann can't help but be drawn to the front lines of the battle for good and evil as the chosen one. Will Ann be able to resist the unholy or will the demon finally claim her soul?

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: ‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

In addition to Byers, Prey for the Devil stars Colin Salmon (Resident Evil), Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why), Lisa Palfrey (Chloe), Nicholas Ralph (All Creatures Great and Small), Velizar Binev (Code Red), Ben Cross (Star Trek), Tom Forbes (Morbius), and Virginia Madsen (Candyman). Debora Zhecheva will also appear as a younger version of Ann as the film explores her backstory. Stamm directs from a script written by Robert Zappia and a story by Zappia, Todd R. Jones, and Earl Richey Jones. Jones, Jones, Jessica Malanaphy, Jeff Levine, and Paul Brooks serve as producers, while David Brooks, Michael P. Flannigan, Brad Kessell, and Scott Neimeyer executive produce.

Prey for the Devil is set to possess theaters on October 28, just in time for Halloween. Until then you can watch Byer as the one-of-a-kind Sister Ann in the exclusive clip down below.