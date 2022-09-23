Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) is the chosen one to save the world from the global rise in demonic possession but by whom, God or the devil? The new trailer of Prey for the Devil poses an interesting question. The new footage establishes Ann’s “calling to help people” and showcases her bond with a young girl, who is said to be possessed by an evil entity. In order to help her and others, we see the protagonist studying at St. Michael the Archangel School of Exorcism, since only men are allowed to exorcise demonic spirits, she’s the only female there because of her gifts. With plenty of jump scares and mind-bending truth about Ann’s past, the movie looks like a great watch for the spooky season.

The real question is who the evil spirit wants to possess as Ann’s mother too was possessed by a demon throughout her life. Given her gifts, Ann is at the frontline of the spiritual warfare, and given her past the demons seem to be returning for her soul. While most exorcism features like The Exorcist, and the first The Conjuring movie see a woman being the victim of these demonic possessions, Daniel Stamm’s feature puts a refreshing spin on the tradition with Ann clearly set up as the hero in this tale.

The suspense and drama are quite evident in the trailer, and it’ll certainly make an interesting watch that packs faith, spirituality, and demonic themes together in one terrifying package. The German director has already shown his ability to handle supernatural subjects with features like 13 Sins and The Last Exorcism.

Along with Byers, the movie also features Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, and Virginia Madsen. Stamm directs from a screenplay by Robert Zappia. The story is penned down by Zappia, Earl Richey Jones, and Todd R. Jones. The movie is produced by Paul Brooks, Todd R. Jones, Earl Richey Jones, and ﻿Jessica Malanaphy.

Prey for the Devil is out on October 28. Meanwhile, you can check out the new trailer and synopsis below: