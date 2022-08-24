Prey has proven to be one of the critical darlings of 2022. Praised by critics and embraced by general audiences, the Predator prequel is riding high on a wave of good will as Prey is one of the best films in the series since the original. Placing the film in 1719 and centering it around a Comanche tribe not only creates a unique scenario for the titular monster to hunt in but also shines a respectful light on Indigenous cultures.

RELATED: From 'Predator' to 'Prey', Every Variant of the Predator Ranked

Good horror has something to say, and Prey's commitment to showcasing Native American culture to modern audiences is one of its biggest strengths. Other horror franchises that wish to shake up their formulas while exploring historical time periods can take inspiration from Prey's successes, and many would benefit from a periodic origin story.

'Alien' - Ancient Greece

Image via 20th Century Fox

The long-time rival of the Predators, the Xenomorphs from Alien are another creature that can seamlessly terrorize the people of the past. While the Alien films take place far into the future, where humanity has mastered space travel, it is hinted that the Xenomorphs have existed for far longer than that. The Alien vs. Predator films explore what would happen if the Xenos were let loose on Earth, but what if they were already here centuries ago?

Ancient Greece is a time period that has been well-explored in cinema, from historical epics to brutal sword and sandals films. The warriors from this era are legendary, so why not see how they fare against the ultimate killing machine? Perhaps a Spartan army happens upon the aliens after they reach Earth, setting the stage for a 300-like battle between them and acid-bleeding monsters. Another scenario could have Julius Caesar capturing a few of the beasts, and placing them inside his coliseum for entertainment. Gladiator vs Alien, anyone?

Alien is available to stream on Starz.

RELATED: 10 Female-Led Survival Thrillers to Watch After 'Prey'

'Final Destination' - Industrial Revolution

One of the most inventive horror franchises, Final Destination has the best horror movie deaths, always finding new and creative ways to kill its characters. Each film revolves around someone having a premonition in which they see an upcoming disaster that will kill them and those around them. Past films have used such scenarios as a plane explosion, a massive car crash on a highway, and a rollercoaster derailment. After saving themselves and a small group of survivors from the initial disaster, Death comes back to kill them one by one in a variety of freak accidents.

A Final Destination set in the past has been discussed for years, with suggestions ranging from a sinking pirate ship to a blimp crash. History shows that the past possessed a variety of ways for people to meet their end, and none more so than the Industrial Revolution. With countless workers packed into warehouses full of new and experimental machines, accidents often occurred with fatal consequences. A massive factory fire in 1800s London could set the scene for a Final Destination reboot, with the era providing numerous ways to off someone. You could easily picture someone trapped inside a runaway horse-drawn carriage as it carries them to their death.

Final Destination is available to stream on HBO Max.

'The Thing' - Antarctic Voyage

The science-fiction classic by John Carpenter, The Thing raises the tension to astronomical levels by having its monster disguise itself among the cast of characters. The original film centered around the workers at a remote outpost in Antarctica, where a shape-shifting alien begins to take over. The unforgiving nature of the snowy wasteland around them creates one of the most atmospheric films in horror. The history of the monster is never established, so the franchise is ripe for further prequels (the 2011 attempt only set the action a few weeks prior to the first film).

Since the snow-filled landscape suits the narrative so well, a prequel set aboard an exploration ship in the Antarctic during the 1800s can lean into the same dreary atmosphere with its own spin on the formula. These voyages were often doomed affairs, depressing journeys into the unknown, surrounded by no one but the people around you and ice for as far as the eye can see. With the characters all trapped on the ship together, the concept of the Thing being disguised among them can take the tension to new heights as they are trapped with a monster they cannot escape from.

The Thing is available to rent on iTunes.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Became Surprising Cult Classics

'30 Days of Night' - 18th Century Alaska

From one snowy nightmare to another, 30 Days of Night is one of the best vampire movies in the 21st century. The film follows the residents of a small Alaskan town preparing for a 30-day-long polar night, where there will be no sunrise for the entire duration. A pack of vampires takes advantage of the situation by descending upon the locals for a month-long feeding frenzy, forcing the remaining survivors to fight to stay alive.

While the original film already takes place in Alaska, a prequel can explore the same region but centuries earlier. The time period of 18th century Alaska would allow for an exploration of the native residents, such as the Aleut and Yupik people, and their culture, in a similar tasteful way to how Prey depicts its Comanche representation.

30 Days of Night is available to rent on iTunes.

'Jeepers Creepers' - The Old West

With a fourth film coming later this year, the Jeepers Creepers series revolves around The Creeper, a demonic creature who feasts on people for their body parts and organs. An unkillable monster, it is established that The Creeper only appears every 23 years, where it is free to slay as many people as it desires for 23 days. With no way to defeat the creature, it is instead left to the characters to simply survive until it goes into hibernation. Every film in the series so far has taken place in the modern day, always in the American countryside.

Since the immortal monster appears every two decades, the potential scenarios it can find itself in throughout history are endless. A good fit would be the Old West, where The Creeper can prey on the cowboys and bandits that roam the American plains. Seemingly an outlaw that is slaughtering anyone it comes across, a wanted poster for the humanoid-looking Creeper can be brandished as a hunting party is assembled, riding out to a fateful battle with the unstoppable beast.

Jeepers Creepers is available to stream on Hoopla.

'An American Werewolf in London' - Feudal Japan

The werewolf genre, unfortunately, does not receive the same amount of focus as its zombie and vampire counterparts. Still, An American Werewolf in London stands as one of the few werewolf movies that are truly great. The film follows two American backpackers traveling through England who are attacked by a werewolf in the countryside. With David the only survivor, he begins to experience terrifying incidents as his transformation into a beast begins.

The idea of a werewolf running amok in the countryside of Feudal Japan is exciting. With the creature slaughtering entire villages, Lords send out samurai and soldiers to hunt down the creature. It is revealed the werewolf is an American missionary, struggling to control their animal instincts as they try to survive in a foreign land. Even without the potential examinations of ancient Japanese culture and lifestyle, the idea of samurai fighting werewolves is just too good to pass up.

An American Werewolf in London is available to stream on Peacock.

NEXT: 10 Unconventional Coming of Age Movies to Watch After 'Prey'