Looks like if it bleeds, it can absolutely kill it on Hulu! 20th Century Studios has announced their new action-thriller Prey, the latest entry in the iconic Predator franchise, has become the number one premiere on Hulu to date, including all film and TV series debuts

Prey is the fifth mainline film entry in the Predator series, and is set in the 1800s as a young Comanche woman named Naru, played by Amber Midthunder, faces off against the technically advanced interstellar hunter as she tries to both survive and protect those she cares for. In addition to this milestone, the film was also the most watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories, based on hours watched in the first three days of its release.

The film has not only gotten a lot of eyes on it, but also has been very well received from both critics and audiences, with the film being the highest rated Predator film by critics on Rotten Tomatoes at a 92% rating, beating out the original 1987 film, which sits at second place with 80%. Many from within the industry also praised the film, with original film star Jesse Ventura praising the film, calling it a "thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film.”

In addition to Midthunder, Prey also stars newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope, with Dane DiLiegro portraying the iconic Predator. Dan Trachtenberg served as the film's director, helming a script written by Patrick Aison based on a story from the both of them. Producers on the project include John Davis, Jhane Myers, and Marty Ewing, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.

Prey is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Check out the trailer for the film that now holds Hulu's #1 premiere as well as its official synopsis down below.