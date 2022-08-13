The latest film in the Predator franchise, Prey, has been released to critical acclaim. However, director Dan Trachtenberg's film has also seen the emergence of an unlikely breakout star: Coco the dog.

Coco plays Sarii, the sidekick and best friend of Prey's protagonist, Naru (Amber Midthunder). Sarii is Naru's most trusted companion and accompanies her when she goes out on hunts. Eventually, Sarii becomes a key part of the Comanche's fight against the Predator (Dane DiLiegro). But beyond fighting extraterrestrial foes, Sarii also helps Naru to conquer her self-doubt when it comes to her hunting abilities, standing by her side for battles against a large mountain lion and a ferocious grizzly bear.

Now, a little bit more about Coco's backstory has been revealed thanks to a social media post from the Fulton County Animal Services in Fulton, Georgia. The animal shelter said that Coco "came into our care at the beginning of 2021," and that they were thrilled to find out that their former resident "has hit the bigtime," noting that fans have begun referring to her online as "the Meryl Streep of dogs." According to Fulton County, Coco did not have any prior film training - making her debut in Prey even more impressive - and "was adopted by her family specifically for this project."

Image via Hulu

The shelter further added that Trachtenberg originally kept Coco's part in the film smaller. However, he was convinced to write more scenes around the dog when test audiences responded well to the project, and "encouraged [Trachtenberg] to include more of Coco in the film." As a result, Coco would become one of Prey's main characters. Notably, Midthunder referred to Coco as "a little bit of a hot mess — but in a sweet way" during the film's press tour, and, despite requiring some additional guidance from the trainers, "Coco's own joyful and playful personality...won the hearts of the cast and crew."

Trachtenberg said in a previous interview that he wanted to make Prey feel markedly different than other films in the franchise. One way to do that, it seems, was by adding in Naru's four-legged sidekick, and one that has found herself going from a shelter dog in Georgia to a Hollywood star.

Indeed, the performance of Coco, along with the rest of the cast, helped the film garner critical acclaim, with some calling Prey the best Predator movie in years. The film notably even received a standing ovation at Collider's screening during the recent San Diego Comic-Con.

Prey is available to stream now on Hulu. Check out Fulton County Animal Services's Facebook post, and the Prey trailer, below: