It’s no secret that Prey is receiving praise from every direction for its tense action sequences, musical score by Sarah Schachner and Director Dan Trachtenberg’s (10 Cloverfield Lane) unique take on the fifth entry in the long-running Predator franchise. In fact, Jesse Ventura – retired professional wrestler and 38th Governor of Minnesota who most relevantly played Blain Cooper in the original 1987 Predator, which launched the franchise – took to Twitter to his extend his praise to the cast and crew directly.

Created by brothers James Thomas and John Thomas, Prey is a prequel to the other four films in the Predator universe as well as an origin for the alien creature when it first came to Earth. The gripping action thriller is incredibly well-received, with comments about it being the best Predator movie in years as well a standing ovation at Collider’s screening of the film at the San Diego Comic-Con in July. Written by Patrick Aison (Wayward Pines), the movie takes place in 1719 deep in the heart of The Comanche Nation and follows Naru, a fierce warrior played by Amber Midthunder (Legion, Hell or High Water), who must hunt down a creature with highly-advanced technology that she encountered lurking in the forest near her tribe.

The former wrestler and governor, who played the Vietnam war veteran and the heavy-hitter on Alan “Dutch” Shaefer’s (California’s 38th Governor and Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger) private military team in the first film, shared his praise for franchise’s newest addition Prey Saturday evening, saying:

“#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film.”

Midthunder, whose performance has received nearly universal acclaim, replied to the Tweet thanking Ventura.

Trachtenberg, who pointed out the differences between his version of the monster and its portrayal in his predecessors in an interview, also responded:

Dane DiLiegro, the professional basketball player turned in-demand creature actor who took over Kevin Peter Hall’s performance as the Predator in Prey, also tweeted Ventura, in response:

To which, Ventura responded: “It is not an easy task following the late great Kevin Peter Hall's performance as the Predator. My hat off to you. Fantastic job.”

Prey can be streamed in English or Comanche on Hulu, and Disney+ in international territories where Hulu is not yet available. The movie will not be coming to theaters, which is a first for the Predator franchise.

The film is streaming on Hulu now.