Last night at San Diego Comic Con, Collider was pleased to host a screening of Prey, the newest film in the Predator franchise. Along with the screening, Collider's own Steve Weintraub hosted a Q&A with Prey director Dan Trachtenberg, producer Jhane Myers and cast members Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, and Dane DiLiegro.

Prey is written by Patrick Aison, and the cast includes many Native American and First Nation actors including Stormee Kipp, Stefany Mathias, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. Notably, it will be the first ever feature-length film to stream with Comanche subtitles.

Weintraub was in attendance along with Perri Nemiroff and Ross Bonaime, all of whom spoke very highly not only of the film but of the energy during the screening, which was so successful it prompted a standing ovation:

Image via Hulu

Beyond the screening at SDCC, critics simply cannot get enough of Prey, and of star Midthunder, who has received nearly universal acclaim. Matt Donato from Slashfilm praised the film, while making special note of Midthunder's performance.

Drew Taylor from The Wrap called the film "whip smart" and an "elegantly photographed coming-of-age tale"

But Why Tho's Kate Sánchez said that the film was both a worthy sequel to the Predator franchise while also managing to stand wholly on its own.

Shannon McGrew from Nightmarish Conjuring called Prey one of the best entries in the franchise, calling it different while maintaining the same spirit as the films that came before.

Liz Shannon Miller from Consequence also emphasized that no prior knowledge of Predator is needed to enjoy the movie, saying the enjoyment comes purely from the characters:

Finally, Cinelinx's Jordan Maison said the film goes back to the franchise's roots, and mentioned it was so enjoyable it merits a rewatch (or several):

Prey will hit Hulu on August 5, and will also stream on Star+ in Latin America and Star everywhere else. Check out the trailer and the synopsis below: