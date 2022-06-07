A brand-new poster for the upcoming prequel to the Predator franchise has been revealed, showing the film's lead sporting some unique new war paint.

The new poster is a close-up of the shadowy face of the young Comanche hunter Naru, played by Amber Midthunder (The Ice Road, Roswell, New Mexico), who is dawning warpaint across her face, with the substance used for the paint being the familiar green blood of the Predator. In the reflection of her eye is also the iconic Tri-Beam lasers tied to the Predator's Plasmacaster, which has claimed more than a couple of limbs and heads in its time.

The upcoming prequel film is set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation of pre-colonial America and is set to chronicle the first time that a Yautja, the species of the iconic Predator, arrived on Earth. Naru wants to leave the shadow of the legendary hunters of her tribe and plans on doing so by protecting her camp and her people from an outside threat. During her tracking of this prey, it is revealed that her target is the technically advanced alien we know as the Predator. With both entities seeing the other as their prey, they face off in a deadly and terrifying showdown. This will be the first film to come from the franchise since 2018's The Predator and will be the furthest point back in the timeline seen in the film franchise.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Prey': Trailer, Release Date, Setting, and Everything We Know So Far About the 'Predator' Prequel

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) and is written by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan, Treadstone). The film is produced by John Davis who makes his return to the franchise, having also served as producer on The Predator, Jhane Myers (Monsters of God), and Marty Ewing (It: Chapter Two), with Lawrence Gordon (Watchmen), Ben Rosenblatt (Snowpiercer), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff (Fantasy Island) serving as executive producers. Along with Midthunder, the cast is comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation’s talent, including newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal). The movie also stars Dane DiLiegro (American Horror Stories) as the Predator. Prey will be available on Hulu entirely in Comanche as a language option, or with Comanche subtitles, which is the first time a feature-length movie on a direct-to-consumer streaming platform has been available in the Comanche language in its entirety.

Prey is set to premiere on Hulu on August 5, 2022. You can check out the new poster as well as read the official description for the upcoming prequel film down below: