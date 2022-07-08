I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you going to San Diego Comic-Con? Are you looking forward to director Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator movie, Prey? And would you like to attend the world premiere of the film and then participate in a cast and filmmaker Q&A? If you answered yes to these questions, you’re about to be very happy

That’s because Collider is partnering up with Hulu for the world premiere of Prey on Thursday night, July 21st at 8:30pm in San Diego and following the screening we’ll have Amber Midthunder (“Naru”), Dakota Beavers (“Taabe”), Dane DiLiegro (“The Predator”), producer Jhane Myers, and director Dan Trachtenberg for the Q&A!

Since Prey is going to be streaming on Hulu starting August 5, this might be the only time and place you’ll be able to watch the film in a movie theater. And trust me, you want to see this in a movie theater and with a big crowd.

If you’d like to get free tickets to the screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Prey at Comic-Con.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. Since so many people are going to ask for tickets, you might want to also include a few sentences on why you should be one of the winners.

Also, even if you don’t have a Comic-Con badge, you can ask for tickets. This screening is open to everyone.

Since we’re showing Prey a few miles from Comic-Con, we want to make it easy for people to attend. To make that happen the studio is providing shuttles from a convenient spot in the Gaslamp District to take everyone to and from the screening. This means you don’t have to worry about taking a ride sharing service or driving to the event. We’re making sure everyone has a free ride to and from the world premiere. Of course, you can still drive to the screening or take an Uber/Lyft, but you don’t have to.

Image via Hulu

We’re going to be accepting entries until July 16th at noon PT and I’ll contact the winners on July 17th with exact details on the location of the theater and shuttle information.

Prey is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise, and a prequel that is set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. This time around, it follows Naru (Midthunder), a young woman with aspirations to become a Comanche warrior, even though her tribe doesn’t think she’s good enough. In addition to Midthunder, the film stars a number of Native and First Nation actors including Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Stefany Mathias, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. Prey also stars Dane DiLiegro as the Predator.

Check out the trailer below and good luck getting tickets. If you have any questions feel free to tweet me.