The Big Picture NECA unveils a new "Bear Blood Feral Predator" figure based on the popular film Prey.

The figure features a clear plastic finish, blood-soaked accessories, and various weapons.

Prey's success has led to a Predator spin-off film, Badlands, set for release in the near future.

When it comes to major revivals, no franchise has gotten as big of a boost in recent years as Predator with its latest film Prey. The critically acclaimed sci-fi horror film brought a new era and life to the franchise. Since its release in 2022, there has been a ton of merchandise attached to the prequel with a Predator film on the horizon. As we wait for this Sci-fi horror universe to expand, NECA has just unveiled their latest Prey figure.

The seven-inch Prey “Bear Blood Feral Predator” is based on one of the memorable action sequences from the film. As the name implies, this is from the part of the prequel where Naru’s dreadful bear chase gets brutally interrupted by a cloaked Predator. It only takes seconds for the famous movie monster to rip the bear to shreds and then soak itself in its blood. This isn’t the first Prey figure from NECA, but what separates it from the pack is the clear plastic finish that emulates the Predator’s stealth form. The blood completely covering its iconic face and mask and running down its body is also a cool touch. The figure itself includes a mask, magnetic backpack, collapsed and extended spear, gauntlet blades, interchangeable mandibles and extra hands. Each accessory is either covered in blood or has the same clear plastic as a figure. The package also emulates the monster’s fresh kill with blood running down a light gray backdrop.

What’s ‘Prey’ About?

Close

Taking place hundreds of years before the first Predator, Prey follows the Comanche nation and a young soon-to-be-warrior named Naru as these scary cinematic aliens first land on Earth. Given the time period, the Predator’s technology is less advanced than what we’ve seen before. However, the way they hunt and kill hasn’t changed one bit. This is a human vs nature story about when the prey is forced to become a predator. There are many reasons why this prequel has become so beloved. Dan Trachtenberg’s direction was fierce yet very emotional, Amber Midthunder’s lead performance was full of complex nuance, and the cultural representation both in front of and behind the camera continues to be celebrated. Prey also got its first physical media release on both 4K and Blu-ray late last year after being exclusive to Hulu for over a year. That has widened its audience even further after breaking more than a few records on the streamer. Because of the prequel’s great success, a Predator spin-off, Badlands, is coming in the near future. This film will be set in another time period in history and won't continue Prey's story.

As previously stated, Prey is streaming on Hulu and available to buy on Blu-ray. The trailer can be viewed below. This new blood-soaked Prey figure is set to hit store shelves soon.

Prey 8 10 Naru, a skilled warrior of the Comanche Nation, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth. Release Date August 5, 2022 Director Dan Trachtenberg Cast Amber Midthunder , Dane DiLiegro , Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat , Dakota Beavers Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Patrick Aison

Watch on Hulu