On the heels of a new trailer, 20th Century Studios announced that Prey, the fifth film in the Predator franchise, will be available on Hulu entirely in Comanche as a language option, or with Comanche subtitles. This is the first time a feature-length movie on a streaming platform is being made available in the Comanche language in its entirety.

A reboot of the struggling Predator series, Prey was announced back in 2020, with director Dan Trachtenberg at the helm. A teaser trailer was unveiled last month, and it revealed a movie that many humorously described as Apocalypto in the Predator universe. If it actually ends up resembling that film—which famously featured a cast of Native American and Indigenous Mexican actors—it would be an admirably risky (and genuinely refreshing) move by the studio.

Prey is set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation and tells the story of a young warrior named Naru. But when a “highly evolved” alien predator threatens her people, Naru must rely on her skills to defeat the Predator and its advanced arsenal.

Image via Hulu

Trachtenberg is definitely a solid choice to direct the film. He burst onto the scene with the underrated 10 Cloverfield Lane, and followed it up by wasting a lot of time developing the Uncharted movie. But when that didn’t pan out, he directed episodes of The Boys, The Lost Symbol and Black Mirror. This is the third attempted reboot of the Predator franchise, after Nimród Antal’s Predators and Shane Black’s The Predator, neither of which really excited fans.

Prey is written by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan, Treadstone), and produced by John Davis (Jungle Cruise, The Predator), Jhane Myers (Monsters of God), and Marty Ewing (It: Chapter Two), with Lawrence Gordon (Watchmen), Ben Rosenblatt (Snowpiercer), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff (Fantasy Island) serving as executive producers.

The studio is committed to portraying Indigenous peoples as authentically as it can. To that end, the film features a Native Comanche producer (Myers), and a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nations talent, including Amber Midthunder (The Ice Road), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home) and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal). Dane DiLiegro (American Horror Stories) stars as the Predator.

Prey is scheduled to be released on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally on August 5. You can watch the new trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below: