We’re showing the first screening of the ‘Predator’ prequel, ‘Prey,' tomorrow night. Here's how to get in.

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you going to San Diego Comic-Con? Are you looking forward to director Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator movie, Prey? And would you like to attend a special screening of the film and then participate in a cast and filmmaker Q&A? If you answered yes to these questions, you’re about to be very happy.

That’s because Collider is partnering up with Hulu for an exclusive screening of Prey on Thursday night, July 21st at 8:30pm in San Diego, and following the screening, we’ll have Amber Midthunder (“Naru”), Dakota Beavers (“Taabe”), Dane DiLiegro (“The Predator”), producer Jhane Myers, and director Dan Trachtenberg for the Q&A!

Since Prey is going to be streaming on Hulu starting August 5, this might be the only time and place you’ll be able to watch the film in a movie theater. And trust me, you want to see this in a movie theater and with a big crowd.

Image via 20th Century Studios

While we’ve already given out tickets to the event, at every screening I’ve put on, we always have people that drop out at the last second. To make sure the screening is full tomorrow night, we’ve decided to do a standby line. So if you didn’t win tickets and want to try to get in, the screening info is below. Hope to see some of you tomorrow night.

The screening is Thursday, July 21st at 8:30pm at the AMC Mission Valley 20, which is located at

1640 Camino Del Rio N

San Diego, CA 92108

I'd imagine we will start letting the standby line in around 8:20-8:25. If you have any questions, you can Tweet me.