Man has long been the apex predator, but writing duo and siblings, Jim and John Thomas, questioned what would happen if mankind met its match and thus, the Predator franchise was born. Digging its claws into the world of cinema in 1987, the first film, directed by John McTiernan, starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dutch Schaefer, a military leader who is tasked with tracking down hostages in the rainforest. But, when Dutch and his men come across a cosmic being with only one primary function, no amount of muscle, brawn, or bullets will be able to stop it. From there, a franchise was born, and, while the movies have ebbed and flowed in popularity over the last 30-some years, audiences are always down for another installment. In 2022, the film series was reinvigorated with a creative breath of fresh air with Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey. With two more titles on the way, now is the perfect time to get caught up on one of 2022’s greatest action flicks, as Prey is currently streaming for free on Tubi.

Immediately, Prey sets itself apart from other movies that have come from the universe of Predator with a primary female protagonist serving as the hero, using her axe-throwing skills to keep the creature at bay. It also takes place in a very different time period, transporting audiences back to the Northern Great Plains in 1719 and following a young Comanche woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder), who is a blossoming warrior just looking for her people’s approval. While out there looking for the next big kill, Naru comes up against something as unbelievable as it is deadly: a dangerous alien who has come to hunt her people. Filling out the movie’s primary ensemble is a lineup that includes Dane DiLiegro (Imaginary), Dakota Beavers, Michelle Thrush (Little Bird), and more.

'Prey' Reinvigorated the 'Predator' Franchise

Coming in with a 94% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Prey quickly became the highest-rated movie in the entire franchise. Despite skipping a theatrical release and going straight to Hulu, the love for Prey didn’t go unnoticed by 20th Century Studios. Early last year, it was revealed that Trachtenberg would be backing another movie set in the world of Predator. Titled Badlands, the movie will leave the 1700s behind and take the tale into the future where another female lead will face off against man’s deadliest foe. On top of that announcement, last fall brought even more great news for fans, when 20th Century Studios head, Steve Asbell, shared that Trachtenberg would helm yet another Predator movie, although no further information has been released quite yet.

Prepare for the fight of your life with Prey now streaming for free on Tubi.

8 10 Prey Naru, a skilled warrior of the Comanche Nation, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth. Release Date August 5, 2022 Director Dan Trachtenberg Cast Amber Midthunder , Dane DiLiegro , Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat , Dakota Beavers Writers Patrick Aison

