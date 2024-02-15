The Big Picture Prey is a thrilling film starring Ryan Phillippe, Emile Hirsch, and Mena Suvari.

The movie follows a young couple who are forced to run for their lives in the Kalahari Desert.

Stranded in a wildlife sanctuary, they must fight to survive both human and animal threats.

Collider is delighted to treat our readers to an exclusive first look at the upcoming thriller, Prey, which will open theatrically and on demand on March 15th. The riveting film features a cast including Ryan Phillippe, Emile Hirsch, Dylan Flashner, Tristan Thompson, Michaela Sasner, Jeremy Tardy and Mena Suvari. The movie is written and directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil (Collide), Dewil is best known for writing and directing the thriller The Immaculate Room starring Hirsch, Kate Bosworth and Ashley Greene, as well as the thriller Collide, on which he worked alongside Phillippe previously. A brief synopsis of the movie follows.

Following a deadly threat from a radical militant faction, a young couple (played by Suvari and Phillippe) are forced on the run after having to abandon their Christian missionary work in the Kalahari Desert. Just when they think they've escaped with their lives intact, via a sketchy smuggler (Hirsch) and his rickety old plane, disaster strikes when their plane suffers a critical failure and crash-lands, leaving them stranded in a wildlife sanctuary teeming with predators like lions, leopards, and hyenas. With injuries, fear, and the militants still in pursuit, the diverse group of survivors is thrust into a brutal fight for survival amidst both human and animal threats, in a harsh environment where only the fittest will make it out alive.

The production team for the film includes Robert Ogden Barnum from The Barnum Picture Company, Lucas Jarach from Green Light Pictures, and Christian Ackerman. The executive production team is comprised of Luke Daniels, along with Peter Jarowey, Rich Goldberg, and Kristin Harris from Vertical, Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter from Voltage, and Andrew Davies Gans. Sammi Farber serves as the associate producer for the project. Said producer Barnum, “Kalahari has been a great experience. Mukunda created a visual, and visceral, experience for moviegoers. And with our many collaborations, I know the project is in great hands with Vertical and Voltage taking it on.”

Who Stars in 'Prey'?

Image via Vertical

Phillippe is best known for his work on films like Crash, Gosford Park and Cruel Intentions, and his most recent work includes the likes of Michelle Danner’s drama Miranda’s Victim, which opened last year’s Santa Barbara Film Festival, in addition to the horror thriller Saint Clare with Bella Thorne and Rebecca De Mornay. Hirsch is a SAG Award nominee best known for films like The Girl Next Door, Into the Wild and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His most recent films include the K. Asher Levin titles Good Side of a Bad Man and Helen’s Dead. Suvari was a BAFTA nominee for American Beauty and is also well known for her work in American Pie. Recently, she's been involved in the action thriller The Wrecker with Danny Trejo and Harvey Keitel, the sci-fi thriller The Dresden Sun with Christina Ricci, Sean McNamara’s drama Reagan with Dennis Quaid, and James Rowe’s thriller Breakwater with Dermot Mulroney.

Prey, will open theatrically and on demand on March 15th. Check out the trailer below: