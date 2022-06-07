Set in 1719, Hulu’s ambitious sci-fi action film Prey is the fifth installment of the Predator franchise and the first prequel in the series. While the past films have been set in the modern era, with PTSD-stricken soldiers facing off against the alien species in jungles, Los Angeles, and the fictional country of Val Verde, Dan Trachtenberg’s prequel takes place in the southern plains of the Comanche Nation.

The trailer focuses on Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young woman with aspirations to become a Comanche warrior, though her tribe apparently does not think she is a good enough hunter to achieve that status. Prompted by what she believes to be a sign in the sky, Naru sets out to hunt down a bear and, as the trailer reveals, she comes face-to-face with a predator looking to make her its prey. Given everything that is revealed in the trailer, Prey seems like a far more intimate approach to the Predator franchise, focusing on Naru’s journey and her drive to protect her people from this violent threat.

Though, it seems like the Predator isn’t the only threat that the Comanche Nation will be forced to face in Prey. Towards the end of the trailer, when Naru and her people are seen fighting with the Predator, a few colonizers are spotted in the forest as well. Anyone who has seen a Predator movie before will know that guns aren’t much of a match for these creatures, and it’s unlikely that their muskets are going to help them avoid becoming prey.

Image via Hulu

The Prey trailer feels like a bit of a departure from the past films in the franchise, but its smaller budget and small screen debut don’t seem to be hampering its ability to deliver action-packed sequences and a few horror-tinged moments. Given that the film is sci-fi, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that they seem to be playing fast and loose with historical accuracy. It will be interesting to see what screenwriter Patrick Aison was able to do with the world of Predator, which was created by Jim and John Thomas. In the press release, they noted that the filmmakers were "committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples."

In addition to Midthunder, the film stars a number of Native and First Nation actors including Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Stefany Mathias, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. Prey also stars Dane DiLiegro as the terrifying Predator.

Prey is set to premiere on Hulu on August 5, 2022. Check out the trailer below: