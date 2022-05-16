20th Century Studios has just released a new teaser trailer for its new film Prey, and you'll have to see it to believe it. Prey is the latest installment in the Predator franchise, going back over 300 years to tell a prequel story set in the Comanche Nation. The new teaser for the heart-pounding thriller gives us just a glimpse of the shimmery but invisible killer and presumably of our new heroine.

The trailer is but a mere 45 seconds and it shows a woman being chased through a wooded area into a clearing, where she runs into someone she knows. He motions for her to be quiet and raises his bow and arrow. But there is nothing there. The teaser builds the tension as he holds his weapon taut, aimed at the open mouth of the woods, when suddenly the three red marks appear, indicating that the predator is near, and closing in on his prey.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who previously worked on the 2016 film 10 Cloverfield Lane, another unsettling horror film in a franchise known for its elusive monsters. Prey was written by Patrick Aison of Jack Ryan. The film was produced by John Davis and Jhane Myers, with Lawrence Gordon, Marty Ewing, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers on the film.

The film has a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nations talent, including Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. Producer Jahne Myers is also a member of the Comanche Nation and she brings "her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities." While Prey is meant to be a thrilling action film in a beloved franchise, the entire filmmaking crew "were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples."

Prey will premiere on August 05, 2022, and will be available exclusively on Hulu. Until then, you can watch the new teaser trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for Prey:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

