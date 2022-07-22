As we announced earlier this month, Collider was scheduled to host a screening of the highly anticipated action-thriller Prey at San Diego Comic-Con, which is a new installment in the Predator franchise. Our own Steve Weintraub moderated a Q&A with director Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) and the main cast which took place immediately after the screening. The film was incredibly well-received by the audience, earning a standing ovation from fans.

The premise of Prey diverts from previous entries into the Predator franchise in the sense that it takes place in a whole new era: about three centuries in the past, to be more specific. The story centers around a skilled Comanche warrior who sets out to protect her people after they are attacked by a highly evolved alien monster that has skills and weapons that they are not prepared to fight – but they will do it anyway in order to survive.

Aside from Trachtenberg, the panel was also attended by film producer Jhane Myers, and cast members Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, and Dane DiLiegro. During the Q&A, Trachtenberg revealed that his first inspiration for Prey was six-time Academy Award winner and box office hit Mad Max: Fury Road, on the account that he wanted to “tell a story mostly through action.” This suggests that what fans witnessed at Mission Valley AMC 20 last night was a fast-paced and visceral experience that has the potential to redefine the franchise.

Image via Hulu

The screenplay of Prey is penned by Patrick Aison, who previously wrote for Prime Video’s Jack Ryan and Audience Network’s Kingdom. The movie will be the first feature-length title ever to stream with Comanche subtitles, and the cast also features Native and First Nation actors including previously mentioned Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Stefany Mathias, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.

Prey will stream on August 5, as a Hulu Original in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. You can watch the audience’s standing ovation to the movie below:

Check out the official synopsis here: