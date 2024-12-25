For over 50 years, viewers have tuned in to the iconic American game show The Price Is Right to watch contestants guess the prices of retail items, win cash and prizes, and simply have the time of their lives while doing so. Over the decades, the show has been known for its beloved carnivalesque games like Plinko and Cliff Hangers and the high energy and enthusiasm brought on by its contestants, studio audience, and host Drew Carey. With a party-like atmosphere, contestants don’t necessarily have to win big for an episode of The Price Is Right to feel like a good time.

The energy and excitement that comes with being on the show alone could make anyone covet the chance to “Come on down!” on The Price Is Right. Whether it be on behalf of their astute knowledge of retail prices or simply lucky guesses, some players get to leave with both the experience of a lifetime and a significant cash prize. One of those players was Cynthia Azevedo who, back in 2008, won $1 million in a matter of seconds.

Cynthia Won Big in the Clock Game

In 2008, Cynthia was a contestant on The Price Is Right Million Dollar Spectacular, a primetime special of the show where, in addition to the standard prizes, contestants could earn a million-dollar bonus if they achieved specific goals while playing a pricing game. Fans of The Price Is Right are already familiar with the Clock Game, in which a contestant has 30 seconds to try and guess the price of a certain item while host Drew Carey helps get them there by telling them if the correct answer is “higher” or “lower.” The goal of the clock game is to guess the prices of both available prizes correctly within 30 seconds, but if a contestant can do it in 10, they also win a cash bonus. On The Price Is Right Million Dollar Spectacular, that bonus is $1 million.

Cynthia stepped up to play the Clock Game and, after Drew Carey explained the million-dollar caveat, the 30-second timer began. Cynthia threw out an incredible opening guess, correctly guessing the actual retail price of an $899 sofa in a single second. This left her with nine seconds left to guess the price of the second prize and win the million-dollar bonus. Cynthia took full advantage of those remaining moments, and while the additional prize took her a few more guesses than the first, she managed to pull it off just before the ten-second window had passed.

Cynthia’s Total Winnings on ‘The Price Is Right Million Dollar Spectacular’

Image via CBS

Cynthia began jumping with joy as confetti rained down around her, and she realized she had just won $1 million on The Price Is Right. Drew Carey and the studio audience joined her in celebration, taking the already high energy and enthusiasm of the show even higher. By the end of her time as a contestant on The Price Is Right, Cynthia won a total of $1,089,017 in cash and prizes – the bulk of which, of course, came from her outstanding performance while playing the Clock Game. The Price Is Right is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

