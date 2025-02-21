In an average year, there are over 6 million passenger car accidents in America. It's a staggering number, a reminder that one should always be vigilant, but that's on U.S. streets, highways, and parking lots. So, in theory, if you're not in a car, on a road, or even walking by a car or road, the odds of being involved in a fender-bender are pretty much non-existent. If you take that one step further, say by being on the stage of an iconic TV game show, there is zero chance of that happening. Nada, zilch, nuttin'. Unless you're on The Price is Right, that is. Believe it or not, history has proven that there is indeed a tread-ful possibility of getting run over, and it's one of the long-running show's wildest moments.

Rachel Reynolds Crashes Lucky $even on 'The Price is Right'

At the risk of sounding elitist — or just an a**hole — being a model on The Price is Right is hardly a strenuous job. Like Vanna White (once a contestant on the show), whose job is spinning letters on Wheel of Fortune, the models' tasks seem ridiculously simple: bring in items, show said items to the contestants with a flourish of the hand, and clap. At worst, they risk getting carpal tunnel syndrome, or a paper cut. They just look spectacular doing it. And while driving a car on the set from one side to the other, stopping before running into anything, or over it, is slightly more technical, it's not like you're driving in a Fast and Furious movie. Which makes what Rachel Reynolds did on an April 2011 episode such an epic fail.

To place the wild moment in perspective, a young contestant by the name of Cameron had won his way onto the stage to play Lucky Seven (stylized as "Lucky $even"), a game where the contestant is given seven $1 bills and has to guess the last 4 digits on the price of a car. This is done one digit at a time, and if the guess isn't correct, the contestant pays back the difference between their guess and the actual number, and if they lose all seven dollars, it's bum-bum-ba-dum, whaaaa, and if they have at least one dollar left, the car is theirs. Logically, in order to guess the price of a car, there needs to be a car to reference. Cue Ms. Reynolds, who drives on set in a brand-spankin' new Ford Mustang. She's cheerfully waving at the audience as she drives, until she runs into a makeshift wall at the other end of the stage. The wall comes down, and the set is torn asunder, but on the plus side, neither the car nor Reynolds appear to be injured. Reynolds is embarrassed, and apologizes profusely to Cameron. Drew Carey, however, gets a dig in by saying, "Cameron, we’ll get you a brand-new car, I swear when you win this one. This is going to be a damaged and used car. We’ll get you a brand-new car." For the record, Cameron didn't win the car.

It's Not Rachel Reynolds' First Fender-Bender on 'The Price is Right'