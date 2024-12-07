Have you ever wanted to be a contestant on The Price Is Right? With the fun mini-games and multitude of prizes at your reach, who wouldn’t want their chance on the show? Each episode sees random audience members pulled onto the stage to be contestants, and they’re often dressed in flashy outfits that help grab the attention of host Drew Carey. But as it turns out, it’s not as simple as it looks to get chosen for The Price Is Right. So what exactly must you do to get asked to “Come on down”?

Contestants Aren’t Chosen Randomly on ‘The Price Is Right’

For starters, potential contestants must already be in the audience, so you must purchase a ticket to the show. The only catch is that you aren’t guaranteed a spot. You either get a priority ticket, which confirms your seat in the audience; a line voucher, which is general admission and first come, first served; or you’ll be added to the wait list. But once you’re in the audience, production immediately starts scouting for potential contestants, so be ready!

Production will ask audience members interview-style questions to see who could make for good television. If you’re looking to be chosen, you want to be as enthusiastic and charming as possible. They want to get a feel of everyone’s personalities so they can bring forth the best episode possible, and provide ample entertainment while doing so. Production then takes their findings and chooses contestants ahead of time – meaning the choosing of contestants isn’t quite as random as the show makes it seem. But there are still a few tips that can help you stand out and boost your chances!

Stand Out in the Audience

There are around 300 people in the crowd of The Price Is Right and only 9 are chosen as contestants, so you want to make sure to stand out as much as possible. Wear bright clothing with no logos, or even wear an elaborate costume if you want – show up as a banana if you feel so inclined. You may feel silly, but it’s that kind of unique display that will get you noticed and help boost your chances of being chosen.

A former contestant on the show, Dainon Haggard, shared his experience in being chosen for the show.

"Enthusiasm is crucial to success. The Price is Right interviews each and every attendee. They put us into groups of 10, and then they had us stand in front of a Producer and two Assistants. The Producer would ask each of us one question. You literally had 5 seconds to catch their attention. Of course, I was overly enthusiastic. I remember jumping up and down, almost yelling my response back to the producer who sat just 15 feet in front of me in a tall Hollywood director's chair. The other 9 contestants in line with me stared at me like I was an idiot. But that was OK. I was determined to get on the game show. Needless to say, I caught their attention, and I was chosen to be one of the 9 individuals called to stand on contestant's row.“

A former producer for the show also shared his approach to choosing contestants. "I am looking for energy, sincerity and potential humor, and if they can equal my energy or exceed it and maintain it, they are at the top of the list." So there you have it, being chosen for The Price Is Right isn’t quite as random as it may seem. It all comes down to being enthusiastic, energetic, and positive. As long as you let your personality shine through, you’ll be asked to “Come on down” in no time!

