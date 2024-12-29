America's longest-running game show, ‘The Price Is Right’ delivered an unforgettable episode that shocked fans as three contestants made history on the show’s iconic Big Wheel during the Showcase Showdown. For the first time, the contestants collectively won $80,000 through five $1 spins, which has never been accomplished in the show’s 46-year history! This monumental event highlighted Drew Carey’s 10th anniversary as host and showcased an extraordinary streak of luck.

To honor Drew Carey’s decade at the helm of the beloved game show, ‘The Price Is Right’ increased the stakes on the Big Wheel. Typically, contestants who spin $1 receive a $1,000 bonus, but for this special week, the reward was 10x, meaning $10,000! And if contestants managed to spin $1 again on their second attempt, they would win an additional $25,000. It all started with Wilbert, who spun twice, landing on 25 cents and then 75 cents to make an exact $1. His triumph earned him the first $10,000 bonus of the day, sending both him and the audience into a frenzy of excitement. Next up was Charlotte, who nailed $1 on her first spin, securing another $10,000. When Zachary took his turn, host Drew Carey joked about the possibility of him joining the $10,000 club—and with spins of 85 cents and 15 cents, he did just that.

The Contestants’ Spins Totaled a Record-Breaking $80,000

But the excitement didn’t end there. On their second spins, both Wilbert and Charlotte landed on $1 again, each pocketing an additional $25,000. At this stage, host Drew Carey was jumping up and down excitedly crying out. "Oh my goodness, what is happening?" Their total winnings skyrocketed to $35,000 each, while Zachary walked away with a respectable $10,000. In total, the contestants’ spins added up to a record-breaking $80,000. The historic moment set social media excited. One viewer tweeted, “If you aren’t watching ‘The Price Is Right’ at this very moment, you are missing history in the making,” while another exclaimed, “WHAT. IS. HAPPENING. EVERYONE IS WINNING ON @PriceIsRight BIG WHEEL. Gave away $80,000!”

The excitement wasn’t limited to Twitter. A YouTube commenter shared their thoughts on the CBS Texas news channel's coverage of the historic $80K win, saying, “One of my absolute favorite things to see is a group of strangers hugging and jumping with each other. It’s such a funny, cute moment of celebration where, for a second, these strangers embrace each other like a group of old friends."

This Episode of the Price Is Right Will Go Down in History

While the Big Wheel’s odds are mathematically equal for each spin, the probability of such a streak—three contestants hitting $1 five times in one showdown—is staggeringly low. This led some fans to speculate whether the event was staged, but others chalked it up to pure luck. Regardless, it’s clear that this episode will go down in history as one of the most thrilling moments in The Price Is Right.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a casual viewer, this episode of The Price Is Right was a reminder of why the show continues to captivate audiences across generations. It was a day of celebration, luck, and community. You can watch The Price Is Right on CBS and the show is available to stream on Paramount+.

