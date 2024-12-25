In 2012, Snoop Dogg appeared on the popular game show, The Price Is Right, and surprisingly, the rapper helped everyone win all their contests. However, this episode left fans searching for some answers. Earlier this year, a clip of the popular CBS game show featured Snoop Dogg participating in Celebrity Week resurfaced, blowing away fans of both the show and the rapper. During Celebrity Week, assorted famous people would join popular game shows to compete.

Instead of taking a prize, they give the money to a charity of their choice. Snoop Dogg chose the Snoop Football League, which is geared toward helping inner-city youth. Luckily for him, the star was successful and helped win over 70,000 over the course of The Price is Right episode. However, while the rapper obtained impressive results, some fans began to wonder how the star could accomplish it all and if perhaps the star's status or charity work influenced the outcome.

Snoop Dogg Is Inexplicably Good at the 'Price is Right'

There’s one thing that could be said for sure about Snoop Dogg’s appearance in The Price Is Right: he’s inexplicably good at the game. The short video contains a montage of clips from the 2012 episode. In each segment, the “Young, Wild, & Free” rapper assisted different constants as they shuffled through the iconic game show. Even when the contestants were unsure or filled with anxiety, Snoop Dogg was right behind them with a powerful “I got you baby.” Snoop Dogg provided tips and guided them through some of the most gut-wrenching experiences.

Yet, the rapper was successful and helped each fan successfully complete the games. Some games Snoop Dogg helped the contestants win included Push Over, Check Out, and Range Game. Snoop Dogg even helped a contestant win Plinko, one of the most difficult games on the show. Snoop Dogg's efforts were astounding. He proved that even some of the most difficult games can be a win and provided unwavering support. Being such a diverse rapper, the star has shown he can thrive in most settings.

Was Snoop Dogg's 'The Price is Right' Segment Rigged?

With the results as good as they were, there's one major concern that has arisen. After the clip went viral, some of The Price Is Right fans were mystified by the results. While winning all the games and helping the contestants gain success is a good quality, there was also an underlying suspicion that the game might have been rigged. The game occurred in 2012, when Snoop Dogg was working on several projects, including 'Live at Coachella', 'Reincarnated', and 'Stoner's EP'. In the beginning of February 2012, less than a month after the game show, Snoop Dogg also announced the making of his documentary that would accompany his album in 2013.

With all the projects on deck, coupled with the announcement for his documentary, perhaps the games were rigged to cast a brighter light on the star's versatility and skills within the community. Additionally, since the game was for charity, there's also the underlying question of whether the game was rigged for the sake of a celebrity's good deeds. Unfortunately though, there are no clear answers, as the rumors have not been addressed. However, given that The Price is Right is the longest running game show in history, and the success of previous celebrities, a rigged game is doubtful.

Overall, though, the likelihood of the game show being rigged is unlikely. Snoop Dogg is not the first contestant to participate in Celebrity Week and, over the years, many stars have been as successful. There's also the possibility that he earned those wins solely because of Snoop Dogg's personal status. However, that also seems unlikely, as the “Drop It Like It's Hot” rapper has also appeared on other game shows like Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud but hasn't always seen the same success. It seems more likely that Snoop Dogg was on a roll while creating one of the most iconic The Price Is Right episodes ever.

The Price Is Right is available to watch on Amazon in the U.S.