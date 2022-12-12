If you are a Glee fan, you must have heard about The Price of Glee, the Investigation Discovery documentary series that is set to premiere in mid-January. Controversial by its very nature, the docuseries is set to investigate how the hit show’s cast members dealt with instant, world-wide fame, and the toll it took on their personal lives. Of course, former guest stars aren’t very happy with this production's take on the subject, and Glee alum Kevin McHale took to Twitter to call out a writer on a piece of news about the series.

On a thread, the writer and comedian said she could not wait to watch the docuseries and stated that cast and crew from Glee were involved in the production. This prompted McHale to dare her to reveal which cast members were involved, since he doesn’t believe any of his former coworkers would take part on The Price of Glee. McHale called the information "trash" and followed up by saying that his tweet was the "nice version" of his response. Later on, the writer corrected her statement, and said that it was actually “crew and family” involved, but she said that she doesn’t “feel this is a big difference.”

The promise of The Price of Glee looks pretty hard to accomplish: the trailer suggests the investigation will string together the death of three main cast members from the series. The thing is, Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera died under completely different circumstances, and, as far as we know, none of their deaths was related to backstage Glee trauma at all – especially Rivera’s, which was an accident.

Former Glee Stars Reveal Chaos and Drama Behind the Scenes

Not that Glee didn’t have its issues. In a recent episode of his podcast And That's What You Really Missed, McHale himself revealed with former costar Jenna Ushkowitz that all that involved the Glee phenomenon was close to a nightmare at times, because the main cast members had to go on tour as soon as they wrapped filming a season, which understandably made them exhausted. On top of that, the rumors of backstage feuds are kind of a bad-kept secret, and many of the stars from the series have commented that this indeed happened. However, reports never indicated that the pressure put any of them at breaking point. So we'll have to wait a month to discover what exactly The Price of Glee aims to reveal.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Brad Falchuck, Glee aired on FOX from 2009 to 2015, and it was a big hit from day one. The series chronicled the high school life of a group of outcast teenagers that band together to form a musical group. Aside from being big on TV, the Glee cast covers of popular songs also put them on top of music charts, which in turn demanded a tour to perform those songs for massive audiences. The series won six Emmys and was nominated for hundreds of other awards.

