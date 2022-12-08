Investigation Discovery has released a brand-new trailer for The Price of Glee, a three-part docuseries that takes a look at the cultural landmark series Glee. The documentary will tackle everything from delving into the effect that the series had on TV and pop culture to never-before-seen interviews that take a look into the controversial lives of the cast on and off-screen, including the deaths of three cast members. All three parts are set to premiere on Monday, January 16, 2023, starting at 9/8c on ID with all the episodes being made available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

The new 2-minute and 39-second trailer introduce us to Glee and its stars that reached the height of pop culture following the debut of the series in 2009. While the glitz and glamour are what many people are familiar with when they think of the highly successful series, the trailer for the docuseries quickly takes a dark turn when the show transitions to covering the deaths of three cast members: Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera.

Monteith would be found dead at 31 years old in a hotel in British Columbia after a drug overdose in 2013. Salling would commit suicide in 2018 at 35 after the disturbing discovery of child pornography in his possession. Rivera lost her life in an accidental drowning at 33 in 2020. The series takes a look into each of these individuals and the gossip and scandal that surrounded a show that was celebrated for being accepting and bringing joy to millions of viewers and fans.

Image Via Fox

The interviews for the upcoming series include cast members as well as their relatives, friends, and members of the crew behind the series such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists, and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the series. These interviews go into detail about Monteith's journey to superstardom as well as the demons that haunted him that led to his untimely death, the working relationship and fallout the cast faced in the shocking fallout of the Salling revelation, and a tribute to Rivera through her father, George Rivera, who gives an intimate and loving look back into Naya’s life as a young actress and how her career took off.

The Price of Glee will premiere all three of its parts on January 16 before being available to stream the same day on Discovery+. Check out the trailer for the upcoming docuseries as well as read its official description down below.