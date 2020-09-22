The 1995 ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Is the Very Best One — These Remastered Colin Firth Photos Prove It

Jane Austen‘s Pride and Prejudice is one of those classic novels that has become an indelible part of pop culture, thanks to near-countless adaptations over the years as films, TV miniseries, web series, and more. It’s to the point where while some people play pick-up games of basketball, other people sit around and fight over who the best Fitzwilliam Darcy was.

And look, I love Matthew Macfadyen and he did a fine job indeed in Joe Wright’s 2005 film alongside Keira Knightley. But for those who are correct in all ways agree that the answer is Colin Firth in the 1995 adaptation written by Andrew Davies for the BBC, the streaming platform BritBox just gave them a whole lot of additional evidence. The six-part miniseries, featuring the luminous Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and to pay tribute to this lush take on love and manners in 19th century England, BritBox will be streaming an exclusive remastered edition of the classic.

Anyone who has watched any TV made by Britain in the 1990s knows that a bit of remastering goes a long way, as seen in the photos below, which also feature co-stars Crispin Bonham-Carter and Susannah Harker as Charles Bingley and Jane Bennet. Even if you were watching it on VHS, of course, the chemistry between Firth and Ehle would sizzle off the screen. But this way, you get to watch the lake scene the way God intended — as clearly as humanly possible.

The remastered Pride and Prejudice will begin streaming on Sept. 25 on BritBox. Until then, enjoy the photos below.