Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, is among the most romantic films of all time. The Jane Austen adaptation spoke to modern times and defined love for a generation. Now fans can relive the magic again as Focus Features is bringing the movie back to the theaters in honor of the iconic film’s 20th anniversary this year.

But that’s not the end of the celebrations, as the anniversary will be further celebrated with a new line of merchandise and the release of the long-awaited vinyl of the Academy Award-nominated soundtrack which was composed by Dario Marianelli and performed by Jean-Yves Thibaudet. The vinyl will be released later this spring in multiple formats for collectors.

‘Pride & Prejudice’ Is an Iconic Romantic Drama

Sparks don’t instantly fly when Elizabeth Bennet (Knightley) meets the handsome Mr. Darcy (Macfadyen) as she believes he is the last man on earth she could ever marry. Thanks to her family’s pressure when their lives become intertwined, Elizabeth finds herself captivated by the very person she swore to loathe for eternity. As one of the beloved romance film Pride and Prejudice is Austen’s best adaptation of love and misunderstanding, bedazzled with romance, wit, and emotional force.

Directed by Joe Wright from a script by writer Deborah Moggach, the movie grossed over $122 million at the global box office upon its initial release. The film is loved for Knightley's performance, a poignant recreation of the period, its modern sensibilities, and pop-culture influence. It has an 87 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. It makes for a great rewatch if you loved the film or just to introduce a new generation to this masterpiece. The movie was nominated for four Oscars, including one for Knightly in the Best Actress category, among many other accolades.

The film’s cast includes a number of power packed performers. Along with Knightley as Elizabeth, and Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy, the movie also stars Judi Dench as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Donald Sutherland as Mr Bennet, and Brenda Blethyn as Mrs Bennet. Further rounding off the cast are Rosamund Pike as Jane Bennet, Carey Mulligan as Catherine "Kitty" Bennet, Jena Malone as Lydia Bennet, Tom Hollander as Mr Collins, Penelope Wilton as Mrs Gardiner among many others.

Pride and Prejudice will dance into theaters nationwide on April 20. Check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.