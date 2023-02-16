Last year, a trailer for the Winnie the Pooh horror film Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey went viral and ended up granting the film a legitimate theatrical release. The low-budget film reimagines Christopher Robin as an older man returning to his childhood home, only to discover that his favorite talking bear has become a gruesome killer. It has started a new wave of horror films inspired by children’s literature, including The Mean One (inspired by The Grinch), Bambi, and Peter Pan. Now that these characters are in the public domain, filmmakers and studios are free to reimagine the characters in any which way they choose. However, this trend was already perfected recently in the 2016 horror film Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

A Classic, Romantic Story Makes for a Surprisingly Good Horror Movie

Directed by Burt Speers, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is based on the popular novel by Seth Grahame-Smith, who previously wrote the bestselling Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. After his prior work was adapted to the big screen (in the same year as Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, no less), Grahame-Smith adapted his own novel for the film version of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Essentially, the film functions as a classical reimagining of Jane Austen’s story with Lily James and Sam Riley in the roles of Elizabeth Bennet and Colonel Darby, respectively. It’s a fairly faithful version of Austen’s classic, with the exception that the Bennet sisters have been raised as warriors to fight within Zombie-infected 19th century England.

Films like Pooh: Blood and Honey and The Mean One are nothing more than cheap cash grabs that simply insert classic characters into generic, low budget slasher films. However, Pride & Prejudice & Zombies is a genuinely clever retooling of the novel’s original premise that finds creative ways to blend the two genres. Surprisingly, it succeeds on both fronts; it’s a satisfying confirmation that Austen’s story hasn’t aged a day, and succeeds as a pulp fun zombie flick. There’s just enough period romance for the Austen fans, and horror buffs get more than a few terrific death scenes. Pride and Prejudice and Zombies proved to be more than just a clickbait trailer; it’s a loving tribute to two influences that couldn’t be any more different.

'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' Still Retains Crucial Elements of Jane Austen's Book

When your movie opens with Mr. Darcy swooning over a dinner party before beheading a zombie, you know you’re off to a good start. Instead of just placing the characters from the novel into a horror atmosphere, Pride & Prejudice & Zombies takes its time to establish an in-universe story; Mrs. Bennet (Sally Phillips) believes that her daughters should be married to wealthy suitors in order to secure their future and protection amidst the zombie plague, and forces them to attend social functions so that they might find a suitable husband. However, the five sisters Elizabeth (James), Jane (Bella Heathcote), Lydia (Ellie Bamber), Mary (Millie Brady), and Kitty (Suki Waterhouse) have all been trained to defend themselves without the need of a husband by their father (Charles Dance).

The film retains the same moments that have resonance for fans of the novel. Elizabeth’s initial meeting with Mr. Darcy introduces the same cold romantic friction that it always has, there just happens to be some surprise undead guests at the formal ball. Mr. William Collins (as played in a scenery-chewing role by Matt Smith) is still a daft, goofy fool, and his ignorance of fighting techniques used to ward off zombies only confirms that. Most critically, we understand how and why the Bennet sisters have such a tight bond with each other. They’ve literally grown up to depend on each other’s lives and have grown to trust and respect their responsibilities. As for Darcy’s pride and social status, that’s in part due to the exclusive Japanese training he received in zombie slaying that earns him a gracious financial award every year.

Surprisingly, the same iconic moments continue to play out in an authentic manner. The hatred the audience feels towards George Wickham (Jack Huston) is intensified upon the revelation that he’s been hiding his infection. Wickham intends to move Lydia out of the country in order to marry her for her wealth, prompting Darcy and Elizabeth to reach an understanding and acknowledge their attractions towards each other. As much room as the film leaves for extensive zombie fight scenes (many of which are creatively coordinated amidst ballroom numbers), there’s still room for a moment where Mr. Bennet can speak of his respect for his daughters’ independence.

A Perfect Meeting Point Between Period Romance, and Horror

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies serves as a perfect gateway for fans of both genres to introduce themselves to something new. There’s enough period-accurate details, lush costume design, and genuinely emotional moments taken from Austen’s original that should satisfy readers, and the zombie content is kept at a PG-13 to avoid anything too gruesome. Zombie movie buffs who may not have any prior interest in period romances might find that the story is more palatable; there’s an occasional fight scene that intercuts any romantic monologue that risks boring them, and while the dialogue is still period-accurate, it crackles with an energy that makes it easily comprehensible.

It’s also a credit to the strength of the performances that they can navigate the fine line between the two influences. James is simply a badass, independent woman who defends her own honor and is prone to breaking the traditions of prominent society. She retains the wit and breathless romanticism of the character, yet serves as the perfect “final girl” amidst the zombie threat. There’s a real romantic tension between Riley and James that remains consistent during their flirtations and their zombie brawls; coincidentally, these moments often coincide. Director Burr Steers, who previously helmed the underrated indie gem Igby Goes Down, shows once again his ability to make the emotional undercurrent feel genuine.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is simply a blast and shows that adding a genre spin to a classical story can be fun given the right approach. There are stories that have existed for ages like Sherlock Holmes, Robin Hood, Zorro, and Dracula that have had both thoughtful cinematic adaptations and generic films that simply use the characters’ popularity as a marketing shock tactic. It’s unlikely that anyone will remember Pooh: Blood and Honey long after they see it, but Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is an underrated gem worth rediscovering.