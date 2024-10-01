Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is a perfect spooky season story. Regency and head shots? You can watch this great Jane Austen inspired film on Peacock this October! Based on the novel by Seth Grahame-Smith, the premise is simple: What if Pride and Prejudice had to also deal with the zombie apocalypse? If you think you don't need to see Mr. Darcy kill a zombie, think again. The 2016 movie brought all the brilliance of the story we knew and love from Austen's catalog to life with the zombie twist of Grahame-Smith's novel. And now you can watch it on streaming.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies stars Lily James as Lizzie Bennet, the second-eldest Bennet sister and a master of zombie killer. It has all the makings of Austen's story and what we loved about it but also makes sure to cast our favorite characters in a new light. Mr. Darcy (Sam Riley) is still as arrogant as ever but this time, he's one of the best zombie killers in the English countryside. Lizzie still has to deal with Mr. Collins (Matt Smith) and love is still in the air for our beloved Bennet sisters. Just with a bit more blood on their gorgeous dresses.

Jane Bennet (Bella Heathcote) and Charles Bingley (Douglas Booth) still have that infatuation with each other but this time, Jane really knows how to use a pistol to her advantage. There is just something so fun about setting classic novels or historical stories with some supernatural element to them and Grahame-Smith's work gave audiences a new way of looking at the past. The Burr Steers film of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies really showed audiences why fans flock to Grahame-Smith's books.

Seth Grahame-Smith Really Loves the Supernatural and History

Image via 20th Century Studios

The other work from Grahame-Smith that had audiences gasping was Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter. Based on the novel by the same name, it put the 16th President of the United States into the role of a vampire hunter (in his free time of course). It even earned itself a follow-up novel with The Last American Vampire. You can also watch it this October on Hulu. These fictional stories are either based on classic novels like Pride and Prejudice and Zombies or real life historical facts. Grahame-Smith's work is a fun way of looking at things we know well and why not have a little excitement this Halloween with Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

You can watch Pride and Prejudice and Zombies now on Peacock.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies Release Date February 4, 2016 Director Burr Steers Cast Lily James , Sam Riley , Bella Heathcote , Jack Huston , Douglas Booth , Emma Greenwell Runtime 105 Main Genre Horror Writers Jane Austen , Seth Grahame-Smith Studio Sony Pictures Releasing Tagline "It is a truth universally acknowledged that a zombie in possession of brains must be in want of more brains." - Jane Austen and Seth Grahame-Smith Website https://www.facebook.com/PPZMovie Expand

