Looking to scratch that dating show itch? Miss Bridgerton a little too much? Have no fear because a Regency-style dating series is coming to NBC. Previously announced to stream on Peacock, this Pride & Prejudice-inspired dating show is moving to weekly network airings instead.

Along with the change from streaming to broadcast, the show formerly known as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance has also received a name change. Now titled The Courtship, the dating series will follow a heroine looking for her duke and a group of eligible bachelors as they compete to win the heart of their own Elizabeth Bennet. Contestants will be housed in a castle in the countryside and partake in activities such as carriage rides and archery, communicate via handwritten letters, and be completely immersed in the world of Jane Austen.

The Courtship is a culmination of the long-beloved romances depicted in Austen’s novels and the growing interest in unscripted television. With unique dating shows like Netflix's Sexy Beasts and long-standing programs like ABC's The Bachelor and The Bachelorette taking both streaming and networks by storm, it only seems natural that the romantic tension and passionate glances of classic novels get their day in the sun.

RELATED: 'Pride & Prejudice': Matthew Macfadyen Reveals Whether the Hand Flex Was Scripted

Austen’s work, particularly Pride & Prejudice, has inspired several adaptations over the years, notably Bridget Jones’s Diary, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and the much-beloved 2005 Pride & Prejudice film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. The Regency era has also served as the backdrop for countless romance novels, including those by Bridgerton author Julia Quinn. Other Austen works in the mainstream include Emma, Sense & Sensibility, and Persuasion which have had their fair share of adaptations over the years.

Filming for The Courtship took place in the North of England, reportedly near York, during the past summer and fall. The series is executive produced by Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, and Susy Price. The unique format of The Courtship is sure to entice fans of Austen and reality shows alike. Though trailers and images have yet to be released, the ever-approaching premiere is sure to be highly anticipated with its promises of romantic tension and classic love stories.

The Courtship will premiere on NBC on Sunday, March 6 at 8 PM. Episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

‘Asking For It’ Trailer Reveals Vanessa Hudgens, Ezra Miller's Dark Cult Thriller With a Feminist Twist Who run the world? Girls.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email