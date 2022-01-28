In a recent interview on NPR's Fresh Air, Matthew Macfadyen spoke briefly about his iconic performance as Mr. Darcy in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. Mr. Darcy is one of the most notable romantic figures in modern media and throughout the past 200 years since Jane Austen first brought him to life. The character has been played by numerable talented actors throughout history, including Colin Firth in 1995, and Sir Laurence Olivier in 1940. However, there are so many little things about Macfadyen's performance in the role that make his Darcy stand out.

We can all agree that one of the most breathtaking and memorable moments from Pride & Prejudice (2005) is the hand flex. You know the one, early on before Elizabeth Bennett (Keira Knightley) and Mr. Darcy have really even gotten to know each other, he's helping her into a carriage. There's an intense shot of their hands and a moment of recognition between these two characters, a spark if you will. And as Mr. Darcy walks away, he flexes his hand. So many emotions boil down into that one moment, and in recent years its become a meme on the internet as Davies points out.

Macfadyen spoke about how Darcy keeps all of his emotions so close to his chest: "He's so buttoned up, he can't show a thing." Davies shares some laughs about how beloved this moment is among Pride & Prejudice fans, going on to say he's even seen someone get Macfadyen and Knightley's hands tattooed on their body. Davies goes on to ask Macfadyen if that moment was planned all along, and he finally reveals that it wasn't.

No, it's credit to Joe, because he's— I think, he doesn't miss a trick, and he's so alive to things, and he saw me do it in a rehearsal take and I remember him just going, 'Get that!' So they just did an extra shot on the hand.

Part of the magic of filmmaking is collaboration. Little choices like Macfadyen choosing to flex his hand during rehearsal and director Joe Wright catching it and emphasizing it through the specific and intentional shots. What might have been a one-off physical reaction to practicing the scene is now one of the most iconic moments in romantic cinema.

Macfadyen also shared his feelings about taking the role in the first place, sharing his concerns saying, "I think inevitably you worry about getting it right...It was a lovely thing to be a part of."

Pride & Prejudice also stars Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland, Talulah Riley, Rosamund Pike, Jenna Malone, Carey Mulligan, Kelly Reilly and Simon Woods and is available on multiple streaming platforms. Macfadyen currently plays Tom Wambsgans on HBO's smash hit, Succession.

