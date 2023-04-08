Jane Austen’s proud and aloof Mr. Darcy, from her most famous novel Pride and Prejudice, is undoubtedly one of the most famous romantic heroes of all time and has inspired countless others. Since Laurence Olivier in 1940, many actors have tried their hand at portraying him on the small and big screen, but one performance is often heralded as the best: Colin Firth in the 1995 BBC miniseries adaptation of the book. In fact, only one other depiction is usually even included in the conversation, and that’s Matthew Macfadyen, who played the role in Joe Wright’s 2005 feature-length film, Pride & Prejudice. These are both great portrayals, and it comes down to personal preference — what each person looks for in a Darcy will be different. But there is certainly a convincing argument to be made that Macfadyen is, in fact, the best Darcy of all time.

Macfadyen's Darcy Is a Warmer, More Sensitive Interpretation

Image via Universal Pictures

Many Austen fans will cling to book accuracy as the hallmark of a great Darcy portrayal. While the 1995 miniseries is often regarded as being an almost page-by-page translation of its source material, there are still debates over whether Firth is the most accurate incarnation of the character. Arguably, he is even more hostile than in the book, and the screen format leaves less room to interpret the nuances behind his character that so many picked up on in the novel. Besides, Elizabeth Bennet is perhaps not the most reliable of narrators — she is clouded by her prejudice of Darcy for much of the story, which in turn colors our own perception of him.

While Macfadyen’s Darcy is still clearly proud and sufficiently arrogant, he brings a deeper emotional range to Darcy, which is especially admirable given the shorter duration of the 2005 adaptation — it clocks in at just over two hours, compared to the nearly six-hour length of the miniseries. The fact that he was able to make Darcy so sympathetic — while still retaining the essence of the character — in such a short run time is no small feat. His Darcy is shyer and more socially awkward and is reserved in his interactions with Lizzy (Keira Knightley) rather than disdainful. There’s a tenderness and nervousness that underpins their scenes with each other, and Darcy’s subtle pining makes it all the more satisfying when they finally get together. While Firth’s stoic Darcy is excellent, there’s something so addictive about Macfadyen’s vulnerable approach.

RELATED: 'Succession': Matthew Macfadyen on Tom and Greg's Future After the Series Finale

An Ode to the Epic Improvised Hand Flex

The scene in which Darcy takes Lizzy’s hand to help her into a carriage, before flexing it as he walks away, has gone down in romance movie history — and it was completely improvised by Matthew Macfadyen. It’s a tiny moment that has a lot of meaning and encapsulates everything we love about period romances. From that small flex, we feel Darcy’s electrifying attraction to Lizzy and the overwhelming impact she has on him; the following shot of Lizzy's gaze makes it apparent she feels the same way. Furthermore, it’s clear that Darcy's resisting leaning into that touch; he wants to deny his feelings for her and brush off the connection between them, and so it perfectly conveys his inner struggle as well. It represents the pearl-clutching scandal of even the smallest skin-to-skin contact and those minuscule intimate details that bring such love stories to life.

It’s no coincidence that Macfadyen’s Darcy is at the center of so many of the movie’s standout scenes. His rain-soaked proposal speech to Lizzy — where they spar back and forth, and come dangerously close to kissing — is made what it is by Macfadyen’s heartbreaking micro-expressions, his face illustrating all the hurt and pain that he’s unable to verbalize. And then there’s the grand finale, where Darcy strides across a field as the sun rises, before hopefully declaring “I love… I love… I love you.” It’s no wonder that Macfadyen’s unforgettable Darcy remains one of his best-loved roles nearly two decades later.

Macfadyen and Knightley’s Chemistry Bewitched Us, "Body and Soul"

Image via Focus Features

Alongside the social commentary, wry humor, and human observation that is present in every Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice is at its core a romance, and the 2005 adaptation takes that to the next level. It would fall apart without undeniable chemistry from its two leads, but Macfadyen and Knightley more than deliver. Few other duos could inspire countless Tumblr gif sets and TikTok edits almost two decades later — and their chemistry makes Lizzy and Darcy’s relationship feel more fresh and relevant than ever.

Pride and Prejudice is a quintessential enemies-to-lovers story; it might not have originated the trope, but it definitely popularized it, and it remains one of its finest examples to this day. Macfadyen and Knightley effortlessly convey the two characters’ distaste for each other through their tantalizing bickering and brooding expressions, creating a dynamic that's simmering with delicious tension. This is made all the more impressive considering there is no kissing in the movie (besides the end scene in the U.S. version only as it was considered untrue to Austen’s writing); the relationship hinges on dialogue, longing looks, and brief touches alone, which would undoubtedly be a difficult challenge for lesser actors or actors without chemistry. Macfadyen and Knightley, however, use the material to their advantage and even elevate it further, allowing the absence of explicit sexual content to enhance their performances and reflect the burgeoning desire within their characters. For a romance that is so lacking in what many contemporary romances usually have in abundance, Macfadyen and Knightley are able to make their relationship believable to modern audiences — it is their chemistry that ultimately makes them so compelling, and has the audience rooting for them no matter what.

Knightley is no stranger to a romantic drama, but despite the array of actors she’s starred opposite, her chemistry with Macfadyen is yet to be surpassed. Her masterful performance as the iconic Lizzy Bennet expertly complements Macfadyen’s Darcy, and the two truly bring out the best in each other both as their characters and as scene partners. Pride & Prejudice is acclaimed for many things — its score, its cinematography, and its script to mention a few — but the chemistry between its two leads is what keeps us coming back, making the film a timeless classic for romance lovers everywhere.

Since Pride & Prejudice, Macfadyen has gone on to prove his range with an array of interesting projects. While Darcy has understandably been his most famous role up until recently, he’s garnered critical acclaim over the last few years for his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans in Succession, and it’s a testament to his acting skills that he’s able to pull off two different characters so well — the corporate buffoon is a far cry from Austen’s leading man. There’s a reason why Pride & Prejudice is one of the most beloved Austen adaptations; Macfadyen undoubtedly made the role of Darcy his own, and while Firth’s Darcy is often hailed as the definitive version, it’s Macfadyen’s complex performance and chemistry with his co-lead that really made us fall in love with the character all over again.