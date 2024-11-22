After all these years, Jane Austen's classic novel endures as a fan-favorite, appealing to global audiences thanks to the timeless themes of love, societal expectations, pride, and prejudice that it flawlessly illustrates. Although this tale has been adapted a number of times for both the big screen and the small screen, Joe Wright's take is often the most preferred, with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfayden's believable performances and palpable chemistry sweeping audiences off their feet.

While many great elements make this film a must-see in the romantic genre, its memorable lines are certainly at the top of the list, as they perfectly capture everything from Darcy's passion to Elizabeth's wit, revealing layers of humor and emotion. From Darcy's heartfelt confessions to the banter shared between the two, we look back at some of the best Pride & Prejudice quotes.

10 "Your mother will never see you again if you do not marry Mr. Collins... And I will never see you again if you do."

Mr. Bennet

Said by Elizabeth's (Keira Knightley) father, Mr. Bennet — the on-screen counterpart of the incredibly talented, late Donald Sutherland — when Elizabeth is forced to choose between accepting or refusing a marriage proposal (though her mother's pressuring her to do so), this line, while possibly not among the movie's most iconic, is certainly memorable.

Part of what makes it great is how it carries humor as well as support and sentimentality, with Mr. Bennet expressing that he understands and respects Elizabeth's wish to marry for love rather than duty, contrasting with her mother's perspective. Mr. Bennet has always been a likable character despite his short screen time, and this just reinforces how supportive and loving he is as a father.

9 "What excellent boiled potatoes! Many years since I had such an exemplary vegetable."

Mr. Collins

Tom Hollander delivers one of the most humorous Pride & Prejudice lines when he's having a family meal with the Bennets. Eager to impress and take Elizabeth's hand in marriage, Collins compliments Mrs. Bennet's cooking in an overblown manner, reflecting his vanity and lack of self-awareness that the central character understandably does not seem to love.

Although absurd, this quote makes for a memorable one in the film because it helps highlight how the socially awkward and self-important Mr. Collins is, indeed, not the best lifelong partner for Elizabeth. Not only does it reflect how incompatible the two are, but it also showcases the way the character often tries to be courteous but comes off as insincere, terribly missing the mark and providing audiences with a laugh-out-loud moment.

8 "So what do you recommend to encourage affection?" "Dancing, even if one's partner is barely tolerable."

Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet

Romance fans who enjoy witty banter and romantic tension surely enjoyed this exchange between Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfayden) and Elizabeth during the Netherfield ball, especially in the context in which it happens. While dancing, the two seemingly polar opposite characters engage in a humorous but seductive dialogue.

While this memorable exchange is not in the book, the consensus among fans of the novel seems to be that it is a great addition; it helps the film perfectly incorporate Austen's sense of humor into the modern audience and steals a chuckle from viewers. It also builds tension between the two, embodying their "enemies-to-lovers" dynamic that so many viewers seem to love, and showcases their undeniable chemistry.

7 "I cannot believe that anyone can deserve you... but it appears I am overruled. So, I heartily give my consent."

Mr. Bennet

Another great quote that reflects Mr. Bennet's love for Elizabeth happens at the end of the movie when the latter comes to tell him that she has accepted Mr. Dacry's proposal. This, of course, catches Mr. Bennet off-guard, as he always thought that she disdained him. Elizabeth's father is ultimately quite touched by her change of heart, resulting in one of the most moving moments in the film.

Not only does this endearing moment emphasize Mr. Bennet's unconditional love and respect for his daughter, but it also highlights the character development that the two protagonists have ultimately undergone. It's a heartwarming father-daughter moment, though, as it showcases that even though Elizabeth's father sees her as an independent woman capable of making her own decisions, he still believes that no man is worthy of her.

6 "Yes, a thousand times yes."

Jane Bennet

Although Elizabeth and Darcy are the protagonists in this, Jane (Rosamund Pike) and Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods) understandably also captured the attention of many viewers and readers thanks to their heartfelt relationship. This moment takes place after Bingley renews his affection for Jane and ultimately proposes. Jane's answer is obviously positive — she expresses her happiness with a burst of enthusiasm that audiences can't help but smile while watching.

It's impossible not to root for these two characters, and Jane's reaction is one of the most heartwarming moments in the romantic film, especially because she has always been the most reserved Bennet sister and expresses her authentic self through this wholehearted affection for Bingley. It's also an emotive moment considering that the two had longed to be together for a while before it really happened.

5 "Only the deepest love will persuade me into matrimony, which is why I will end up an old maid."

Elizabeth Bennet

If there is a line that encapsulates Elizabeth's personality, it's this one said by the character during a private conversation with her sister Jane. The loving and humorous sisterly moment takes place early in the film, before she even meets who would then become the love of his life, Mr. Darcy.

Bennet has always showcased a determined and assertive nature, with this line reflecting her idealistic view of marriage, including how she would never settle for financial security rather than affection. Luckily, this turned out wonderfully for Elizabeth. The period romantic comedy's funny quote foreshadows her resistance to Mr. Collins' proposal, hinting at the genuine connection she would eventually find with Mr. Darcy, while also providing audiences with a sneak peek inside the endearing relationship between the two sisters.

4 "You may only call me 'Mrs. Darcy'... when you are completely, and perfectly, and incandescently happy."

Elizabeth Bennet

One of the most swoon-worthy moments in the movie has got to be its alternate ending, where the protagonists share a tender, intimate moment after getting married. In a playful tone, Elizabeth demands that Darcy may only call her "Mrs. Darcy" when he is "completely, perfectly, and incandescently happy," to which he immediately replies: "And how are you this evening, Mrs. Darcy?" and starts slowly kissing Elizabeth all over her face.

This memorable line captures Elizabeth's wit and confidence, as she implies that she will be called "Mrs. Darcy" quite often. Though not a lot of people have seen this alternate ending, there is no doubt that it goes down as one of the most memorable bits in the movie for how incredibly delightful it is, showcasing respect, mutual admiration, and passion between the two iconic leads.

3 "You must know. Surely you must know it was all for you."

Mr. Darcy

During his proposal to Elizabeth, Mr. Darcy does not shy away from exposing his true feelings for Elizabeth, revealing that his role in rescuing her family's reputation was a gesture he took solely out of love for her. In this scene, Macfaydan's character is completely stripped of his pride and completely humbled, falling at the feet of the woman he loves.

"You must know it was all for you" is a moving line that conveys Mr. Darcy's actions and reveals his transformation, suggesting that he is not remotely concerned about social status and shifting the focus towards Elizabeth completely. At its core, it marks the culmination of their bumpy journey, with Elizabeth ultimately realizing the sincerity of his love.

2 "I love you. Most ardently. Please do me the honor of accepting my hand."

Mr. Darcy

Mr. Darcy's first proposal did not go as he expected, with him ending up not only soaked but also rejected. However, he still delivered one of the most remarkable, utterly passionate Jane Austen lines during the iconic banter scene, with the rain being nice touch that helped symbolize his emotional vulnerability, character renewal, and growth.

Although a flawed proposal, one of its strongest moments is when Mr. Darcy reveals that he loves Elizabeth "most ardently." This obviously makes audiences swoon, as it is a pivotal, climactic scene that unearths both his intense feelings and the misunderstandings between the two characters, with Macfayden's on-screen counterpart finally letting his guard down and being overwhelmed by his emotions.

1 "You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love—I love—I love you."

Mr. Darcy

During the second — and more successful — proposal, Mr. Darcy also goes to great lengths to prove just how much Elizabeth means to him. Towards its end, he admits that she has "bewitched" him, "body and soul," originating one of the most referenced moments in the movie; an undeniable fan-favorite.

Although this does not appear in the original novel, Mr. Darcy's unforgettable quote is surely one of the romance book adaptation's most impactful, reflecting how deeply he has fallen under her spell and adding an extra layer of passion to the original monologue. It is clear that the character is completely infatuated with her, with his all-consuming and unstoppable love for Elizabeth transcending mere physical attraction and encompassing his entire being.

