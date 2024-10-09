Great news for fans who crave classic vintage romance! BBC is expanding the Pride and Prejudice Universe with a spin-off series titled The Other Bennet Sister, focusing on Lizzy Bennet’s younger sister, Mary Bennet, Variety reports. The series will be based on author Janice Hadlow’s novel of the same name, which will be produced by Doctor Who producer Bad Wolf.

While no casting or top talents have been announced yet, the 10-part series is written by Sarah Quintrell. The synopsis gives us some insight as Mary is described as not your “typical period drama heroine.” The synopsis reads: “She is awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts, a terrible singer… overlooked by her mother and seemingly destined to an empty dance card for the rest of her life… until Mary takes matters into her own hands.”

What’s ‘The Other Bennet Sisters’ About?

Fans are quite familiar with the Bennet household; each sister has a unique personality and temperament. In Hadlow’s books, the overlooked middle daughter, Mary, finally gets to experience an epic love story of her own. As Mary travels from the safety and claustrophobia of her family home in Meryton to the Regency London and the charm of the Lake District, “she searches for independence, romance, and acceptance.”

It’ll be fascinating to see how the makers distinguish the spin-off from highly sought-after shows like Bridgerton, The Gilded Age and such. Nonetheless, fans of the original show would love to go back to the Pride and Prejudice universe. “I’m thrilled to be telling the story of Mary – the other Bennet sister – exploring what it is to come of age when you’re the odd one out,” said Quintrell. She further shared her excitement saying,

“It’s a joy to be adapting Janice Hadlow’s brilliant take on such a beloved classic with the team at Bad Wolf, and to have found our home at the BBC. I grew up (an awkward, anxious teen, getting everything wrong…) watching the BBC’s wonderful Austen adaptations. It’s the stuff every writer dreams of and I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to screen – not least, for all the Marys out there.”

Quintrell is a BAFTA-nominated writer. She is perhaps best known for her work on The Power and His Dark Materials, multi-award-winning single drama Ellen, and the five-part crime drama The Trial: A Murder In The Family. If you're missing the Bennet family, you can watch the 2005 Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley now on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Pride and Prejudice (2005) Sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth Bennet meets single, rich, and proud Mr. Darcy. But Mr. Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudice? Release Date September 11, 2005 Director joe wright Cast Keira Knightley , Matthew Macfadyen Runtime 127 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Deborah Moggach Studio Focus Features Production Company Universal Pictures, StudioCanal Expand

