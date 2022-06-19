TV shows have come a long way recently in terms of LGBTQ+ representation. In the very early days of television, programming seldom talked about or showed LGBTQ+ people and topics, and even then, those depictions weren't often positive or accepting. After the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, representation became more and more common.

While it used to be difficult to find yourself represented on television, there are now countless shows with strong LGBTQ+ characters, including several bisexual bi-cons, such as Willow Rosenberg from Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Eleanor Shellstrop from The Good Place.

Rosa Diaz — 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

When the actress who plays Rosa Diaz, Stephanie Beatriz, came out as bisexual on Twitter in 2016, fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine began speculating whether her character might be bisexual as well.

To fans' excitement, Rosa came out in a true-to-character blunt fashion on the fifth season of the show. Rosa’s girlfriend was introduced in Season 6 and shared an on-screen kiss. She also comes out to her parents in a refreshing scene where she breaks down some stereotypes about bisexuality and solidifies herself as the badass bisexual icon she is.

Lorna Morello — 'Orange Is the New Black'

Although Lorna (Yael Stone) never explicitly comes out on Orange is the New Black, her relationship with Nicky Nichols (Natasha Lyonne) as well as her marriage to Vince (John Magaro) have convinced fans that she is most likely bisexual or pansexual. Lorna tells Nicky she loves her when Nicky is sent to maximum security.

The two continue a relationship when she returns, even after Lorna marries Vince. She clearly has deep feelings for Nicky, and it's the most meaningful relationship fans see her in throughout the show.

Ilana Wexler — 'Broad City'

Ilana (Ilana Glazer) is a free-spirited, polyamorous, bisexual character from the lovable show Broad City. She spends most of the show dating Lincoln (Hannibal Buress), but their relationship suffers because of her unwillingness to commit. Ilana can’t see herself settling down with one person in her 20s and prefers to be free to date people whenever she feels a spark, regardless of gender.

She does have a deep love for Lincoln and has a hard time letting him go even though they don’t want the same things. Ilana is seen with several partners throughout the series, not exclusive to one gender. Notably, Ilana dates a character played by Alia Shawkat, and they embark on a romance, despite their physical resemblance to one another.

Eleanor Shellstrop — 'The Good Place'

Eleanor (Kristen Bell) from The Good Place eventually starts dating Chidi Anagony (William Jackson Harper), but she is openly attracted to Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil) and makes it known that she isn't straight.

Although the show never explicitly stated that she was bi, Kristen Bell confirmed the character’s sexuality on an episode of Conan. “Maybe Eleanor is just attracted to who she’s attracted to… Eleanor is bi, and that’s fine with me,” she said. Bell believes that it would just be fan service to explicitly confirm her sexuality or have a romance with Tahani. Her sexuality isn’t her character, but it's certainly part of it.

Annalise Keating — 'How to Get Away With Murder'

Played by the iconic Viola Davis, Annalise Keating is a canonically bisexual character who had many great moments on How to Get Away With Murder. She openly said in a courtroom that she is a "bisexual woman," which was a moving moment for LGBTQ+ fans.

While in law school, she was in a long-term relationship with a woman named Eve Rothlo (Famke Janssen). They were together until Annalise fell in love with her therapist and married him. She and Eve rekindle their old flame throughout the show as they work on a case together.

Brittany Pierce — 'Glee'

Brittany and Santana’s relationship is confirmed in Season 2 of Glee, although they start as friends with benefits, and Brittany (Heather Morris) is dating Artie (Kevin McHale). She confesses to Santana (Naya Rivera) that she loves her but doesn’t want to break up with Artie because she loves him too. They eventually break up, and Santana and Brittany start dating in secret because Santana is scared of being outed as a lesbian.

The two eventually start dating publicly and continue to do so until Santana moves away. The series does, however, end with the two getting married. Brittany always supported Santana and her friends throughout the show and was understanding, wearing her heart on her sleeve.

Oberyn Martell — 'Game of Thrones'

Oberyn (Pedro Pascal) is known not only for his fierce combat skills but for his romantic prowess on Game of Thrones. He is also a father and devoted family man, showing genuine care for his partner, Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma). He never explicitly comes out but says the following when his sexuality is questioned. “Then everyone is missing half the world’s pleasure. The gods made [women]… and it delights me. The gods made [men]… and it delights me. When it comes to war, I fight for Dorne. When it comes to love — I don’t choose sides.”

'Willow Rosenberg' — Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Willow (Alyson Hannigan), Buffy's best friend, started the series as an awkward high school girl with a massive crush on her other best friend, Xander (Nicholas Brendon). She became a powerful witch and began a relationship in Season 4 with Tara (Amber Benson), making history as the first long-term relationship between two women on US television.

Once her relationship with Tara began, Willow identified as gay for the rest of the series — despite being involved in two serious heterosexual relationships for the first three seasons. Joss Wheadon, the show’s creator, said if the show had been made today, Willow would have been bisexual, but in the '90s, the world wasn’t ready for a bi character. The bi-erasure has been controversial with fans of the show, but they still consider Willow a strong representation of a queer woman on screen.

'Toni Topaz' — 'Riverdale'

Toni Lopez (Vanessa Morgan) was first introduced as a love interest for Jughead; the Queen of the Southside Serpents revealed that she was bisexual and “more into girls anyway.” When she first arrives at Riverdale High, Toni meets Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). Their relationship starts a little rocky but soon develops into friendship, then romance, once Cheryl speaks to Toni about her past and sexuality.

Cheryl and Toni were a power couple for three seasons but ultimately parted ways after high school. Despite this, Riverdale fans loved the couple and coined their romance “Choni.”

Lucifer Morningstar — 'Lucifer'

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is a fallen angel with supernatural abilities and a charm that makes him irresistible to most people, regardless of gender. He leads an excessive lifestyle as a nightclub owner during his stay on Earth; he drinks heavily, uses drugs, and often has various sexual partners — men and women. He does become much kinder and more human-like throughout the series and begins to visit a physiologist to understand himself better.

