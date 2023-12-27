The Big Picture Matt Damon lost the role of Aaron Stampler in Primal Fear to Edward Norton, which was devastating for him but ultimately led him to take a different approach to his career.

Writing and starring in Good Will Hunting with Ben Affleck was a major turning point for Damon, launching him into stardom and cementing the importance of his collaboration with Affleck.

Edward Norton's breakout performance in Primal Fear catapulted his career and showcased his willingness to play dark and complex characters, earning him an Academy Award nomination.

Although he is now regarded as one of the best, and certainly among the most popular, actors of his generation, Matt Damon did not have a traditional route to stardom. Although Damon was able to demonstrate his capabilities thanks to a series of early roles in the 1990s, including School Ties, Courage Under Fire, and Glory Daze, it was his breakout role in the inspirational drama Good Will Hunting that established him as the voice of a generation. The performance showed that Damon had wisdom and maturity beyond his years, and earned widespread acclaim and major awards nominations. However, Good Will Hunting exists in the way that it does because Damon lost out on the opportunity to play a teenage murder suspect in the 1996 thriller Primal Fear.

Damon Lost the ‘Primal Fear’ Role to Edward Norton

Based on the acclaimed crime novel of the same name by William Diehl, Primal Fear follows the Chicago defense attorney Martin Vail (Richard Gere), an arrogant showman who often takes “high profile” cases to appeal to sensationalist journalists. After learning about the murder of the Beloved Archbishop Rushman (Stanley Anderson), Vail is struck by the graphic nature of the crime and the Archbishop's unique connection with the local church community. Despite his interest in the case, Vail is shocked when the primary suspect is identified as Aaron Stampler, a 19-year-old altar boy who had been caught fleeing the scene of the crime. Despite his profusion of innocence, Aaron was a complex character that required a dynamic actor to portray him. The major plot twist involving Aaron’s identity is what elevated Primal Fear compared to other courtroom dramas from the 1990s.

Primal Fear featured a star-studded cast, including Gere, Laura Linney, Frances McDormand, Maura Tierney, and the late great Andre Braugher, so the producers were able to cast an up-and-coming actor as Aaron. The opportunity to work on such an exciting project with such veteran performers was a major opportunity for any young actor, and Damon became intent on earning the role. In an interview with Sam Jones, Damon revealed that he was so intent on earning the role that he hired a dialect coach to master Aarons’ vocal shifts. Both Damon and his childhood friend Ben Affleck became obsessed with the Primal Fear role “because it was clear that whoever got that role was gonna blow up.”

Despite the extensive work poured into his audition, Damon lost the role to Edward Norton. Damon stated that losing the role was “devastating,” causing him to change the way that he approached his career. While Damon’s rejection caused him to spiral into self-doubt, he expressed his “frustration at the system” because it was not built for most up-and-coming actors to succeed. Damon realized that he was wasting his time if he simply waited for another role like Aaron Stamper to come along, and decided to bet on his own success by writing a role for himself. Damon and Affleck channeled their talents to write Good Will Hunting, a film that drew upon their childhood experiences growing up in Boston.

Damon Best on His Own Success by Writing ‘Good Will Hunting’ With Ben Affleck

Close

After selling the script to Harvey Weinstein, Good Will Hunting became a surprise hit that turned Damon and Affleck into permanent fixtures within the industry. The film centered around the titular math genius Will Hunting, who struggles to unleash his potential due to a series of childhood traumas. Although Will is content to live the rest of his life without any real ambition, his experiences with the sensitive psychology professor Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) convinces him to start taking himself seriously. Damon epitomized an earnest, authentic quality that made his performance stand out; since it was a role that he had written for his own strengths as an actor, he was uniquely suited for the part. Although Damon went on to work with many great filmmakers, Good Will Hunting was the film that put him on the map.

Beyond creating a great movie, Damon’s decision to make Good Will Hunting cemented the importance of working with Affleck. The two childhood friends became frequent co-stars, and teamed up a few years later for Kevin Smith’s underrated religious comedy Dogma. Writing Good Will Hunting exposed Affleck to working behind the camera, and allowed him to eventually find great success as a director. While Damon and Affleck both led unique careers without each other, they reunited recently to launch the Artists Equity production venture. Artist Equity’s first feature, Air, was directed by Affleck and starred Damon.

Edward Norton’s ‘Primal Fear’ Performance Was His Breakout

Image via Paramount Pictures

Losing the role of Aaron Stamper may have disappointed Damon, but Edward Norton’s amazing performance turned him into a massive star overnight. The brilliance of Primal Fear is that the audience has no preconceived notions about Aaron, which makes the mystery at the heart of the story more fascinating. Norton shocked the world with his performance, indicating that he was willing to commit to playing dark characters and take risks as a performer. Norton’s Primal Fear performance still ranks among his best, and earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Given Norton’s shocking transformation and the now iconic closing sequence, it's hard to imagine anyone else playing the role.

1996 turned out to be the year of Edward Norton, as his success was cemented by his performances in Everyone Says I Love You and The People vs. Larry Flynt. The former was an old-fashioned musical by Woody Allen that required Norton to show off his singing abilities, and the later was a satirical biopic that teamed him up with Woody Harrelson in an Oscar-nominated performance. The trio of roles cemented Norton’s range, allowing him to continue working on ambitious projects within the next decade of his career. Thankfully, Damon didn’t show any animosity for Norton for beating him for the role, as they went on to co-star together in the 1999 cult film Rounders.

Primal Fear is now available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Watch on Paramount+